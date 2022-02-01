The 2022 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Her

Love is in the air… everywhere I look around.

Amiright? With divided politics, the division between genders, divided… well, it feels like everything right now, that sentiment might be hard to believe. And even though Valentine’s Day is a holiday created specifically to sell commercial stuff, it can be a good reminder that love, is in fact, in the air every single day. We need it, we crave it, and it helps us thrive as humans. So, this Valentine’s Day, take a deep breath, let go of all the biases for a second or two, and let love step forward to have some time in the sun. Because, after all, love just feels good.

Now, onto the commercial stuff to show that special someone (if they happen to be a woman) just how much you love them! (top photo credit)

A beautiful substitution for real flowers, or a cool gift in addition to the real flowers you are gifting. Not cheap, but each of these handmade paper blooms can take up to 90 minutes to complete. This is great way to gift flowers that will last, and don’t risk the cheese factor of silk versions.

These dainty studs are a great gift for a woman in your life who prefers minimalistic, smaller jewelry. The sentiment is sweet though, as a display of your love, but also a reminder that love truly is all around us.

Double-walled lead-free borosilicate glass keeps tea hotter longer. And the vintage, minimalist look adds some aesthetic to tea time. Get her some high quality tea from a local coffee/tea shop to accompany these. You could even make a teatime date with her to further the gesture.

Available in three varieties: The Gardener, The Tea Lover, and The Knitter. A unique and fun twist on gifting a “bouquet” to your Valentine.

Sweet and colorful, and for the girl who likes to represent holidays with her attire. But these can definitely be worn year round, and are a fun accessory for warm weather looks.

If she puts an emphasis on her health above all else, this might be right up her alley. A nutritional super snack stacked with vitamins and minerals to give her a daily boost. Peppermint flavor, so make sure she likes mint.

Make this gift even better by putting some wine and cheese in it, and planning a picnic, whether indoors or out. Perfect for picnics in a park, outdoor events that allow outside food and drink, and even toting wine and cheese to a friends get together.

If you’re not native to Louisiana you may not be familiar with Mignon Faget (pronounced fah-zhay). Mignon Faget is a New Orlean’s native, and started designing jewelry there in the 1960’s. These twist bow earrings are part jewelry, part sculpture, and a unique piece that will complement her jewelry box.

A Valentine perhaps for someone who is spending it alone, or went through a recent breakup. The mallet is included to “break”, or smash the heart. But really it’s a convenient way to break up the confection for eating.

A pretty pajama set perfect for the coming spring and summer months.

Seems like we’ve been hearing more about rituals lately, probably because they incorporate mindfulness into everyday activities, which can help combat anxiety. (Not that there’s anything anxiety inducing happening currently.) Anyway, creating a little self-care ritual can calm the nerves and soothe the soul, and perhaps that’s exactly what she needs.

First things first, make sure she’s a bar soap user. I personally switched to bar soap in a move towards more sustainability, since it cuts out plastic packaging that may end up… in your shoes. So hey, maybe we’re starting to figure this stuff out? Formulary 55 soaps avoid the stuff we probably should steer clear of (parabens, phthalates), and scents their vegan soaps with earth-based fragrances like aloe leaf and mint. Available in either earth scents or ocean scents.

A sweet reminder for her that someone in this world, whether she has her bling on or not, loves her.

Spanish luxury brand Desigual offers this color appropriate scarf through their Amazon store. Lots of texture, lots of color, and a bit of sparkle might be a fun gift for the girl that still has some winter to conquer before spring temps show up.

Speaking of Spain, this mini Paella kit could make a great gift for the two of you. How about some Paella for dinner on Valentine’s? Pair it with a Albarino wine, and maybe serve some Spanish chocolates for dessert. Delisioso!

FYI, this terrarium DOES NOT come with the plants shown. For someone who is all about houseplants, this could make a charming gift. And you can get creative with what you put inside before she fills it with plants she loves. Fill it with heart chocolates? Paper flowers (see the very top of the post). A gift card to a local garden center. Something sexeeeeeeyyyyy. You do you.

This handy gadget is great for someone who lights a lot of candles or incense. All that is required is removing the cap and blowing on the heating element. Somehow, through science or magic (science that seems like magic to my mind) the heating element will kick in. It will also automatically turn off. USB rechargeable.

Not only will you show her love, but then she can spread the love wearing this t-shirt throughout the warm season.

Artisan chocolate can truly be stunning. Just watch School of Chocolate on Netflix for proof. Even dainty bon bons like these can become little works of art, and they are far more charming than a box a mixed chocolate from the grocery store.

If your love is a gardener, then their mind is likely already thinking and planning for this coming season’s garden. This bag is super handy for trimmings, yard waste, and cut flowers. The length of the bag can be shortened up, or left long and deep for longer cuttings.

A pretty, feminine necklace that is pretty darn affordable. Delicate gold leaves and pink daisies are pressed between acrylic hearts. A lovely piece to wear as spring starts to show up, and a good reminder of your affections.

I know we’re getting up there in price, but this is par for the course when shopping at Anthroplogie. Designer Laetitia Rouget, a graduate of London’s Central Saint Martins School, partnered with Anthro to create this exclusive collaboration. The fashionista in your life would likely appreciate this.

So this is kind of ridiculous, but if you have a Valentine that just has to have her (or his) coffee in the morning FIRST THING, this make for a memorable V-Day gift. To me this seems like cleanup might be a bit of a pain if the bedroom is far from the kitchen, but at least the tray is removable so the entire coffee ensemble can be moved around as a unit for cleanup. No matter what time you have to wake up, if you’re a coffee lover, this would do it. Definitely NOT affordable, probably irrational, but often so is love.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.