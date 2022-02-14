Steal Alert: Brooks Brothers $39 Select Shirts One Day Deal

There is something crushingly sad about having a bunch of nice shirts.

Geeze Louise, man. HAPPY MONDAY.

Anyway, guessing a lot of you don’t wear Brooks Brothers shirts. But those that DO wear Brooks Brothers shirts, probably wear a lot of Brooks Brothers shirts.

Follow?

$39 is about as good as it’s gonna get. And while it is a clearance, there’s quite a bit of blue solids, subtle patterns, wheelhouse collars and Regent fits.

Again, those who do wear Brooks Brothers shirts, probably wear a lot of Brooks Brothers shirts, often, and would probably lean on those defining shirt characteristics quite a bit (blue or blue base, Regent fit, and a collar that’ll take a tie when needed).

They’ve got Milano (slim) and Soho (extra-slim) fits too. And yes, colors other than blue. But sizes and selection can be scattered outside the Blue + Regent Fit combo.

$39 deal ends today, 2/14/22. Valentine’s Day.

That’s all. Carry on.