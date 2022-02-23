How To Spend a Gift Card… at Ralph Lauren

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething salesman in the HVAC and hydronics industry. He enjoys bourbon, boots, sneakers, raw denim, and working on his dad bod father figure.

Sales of giftcards were up, wait for it, 43% this past holiday season. So chances aren’t half bad that you received a piece of that fantastic plastic, and now it’s burning a hole in your pocket. Or sitting somewhere in a drawer, waiting to be forgotten. In this series titled How to Spend It, we search and sift through some popular, gift-card producing retailers, curating a handful of items at various price points to show you what’s available. Specific sales and available sizes can vary greatly, so check the website or your local store often for the best deals. (featured photo via Hayffield L on unsplash)

Brand Note: Ralph Lauren simply needs no introduction. The man himself is a legend and pioneer in American style dating back to the mid 1960’s. If you’re a regular Dappered reader, odds are good that you currently own, or have owned, something from a Ralph Lauren brand at some point in your life. For many who are fashion focused, the collections from Ralph are timeless and could be symbols of the essence of American design, style, and soul.

There’s an overflowing handful of brands underneath the larger Ralph Lauren Corporation umbrella, but the core four are Polo Ralph Lauren, Polo Golf/RLX, Double RL, and Ralph Lauren Purple Label. Each brand has a target demographic ranging from the Average Joe to the wealthy elite:

Polo RL is the main brand where you’ll find classic polo shirts and chinos with the pony logo.

Polo Golf/RLX is for activewear.

Double RL focuses on workwear and military styles, and was formally called Polo Country.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label is their "ultimate expression of luxury" and contains very fine, hand tailored suits, cashmere garments, and top notch leather accessories that rival other upscale fashion houses. Note that many of these high priced items are "white label" goods made by some of the best manufacturers around the world for the House of Ralph. Some of these price points can carry sticker shock!

Speaking of price points, the Ralph Lauren corporation has a literal ton of stuff available, from $20 casual consumer goods to $5000+ bespoke suiting. We’re highlighting just a small selection of items at various price tiers to show you what’s available. As always, keep an eye on their frequent sales and don’t be afraid to shop the sale section.

One final note: I know the RL “Polo Pony” logo can be divisive. We’ve tried to select items with minimal branding.

Under $50 MSRP

Elevated basics fill the sub-$50 tier including socks, boxers, tees, and some pajama sets. There are a ton of other items on sale that have dipped under $50, but those sizes and colors are few and far between.

From $50-$100 MSRP

Stepping up one price tier gets you some solid shirts, shorts, pants, and some fantastic accessories like their casual, chunky leather belts. Don’t knock their entry level sneakers, either, as they’re a great option for Spring and Summer.

From $100-$200 MSRP

Now we’re talking! Two bills will get you a ton of stuff from the house of Ralph. Let me rephrase, there are a ton of items that cost between one and two bills, so the options open up quite a bit. I’m a huge fan of their heritage leaning RRL brand and you can get some of their roughout suede accessories or garment-dyed chino shorts here.

From $200+ MSRP

Unlike a lot of the low to mid-price retailers featured on this site, when it comes to Ralph Lauren you can find most menswear items at elevated price points, like shorts, denim, shirts… the list goes on. But since this site sticks to a pretty specific price window, I’ve pulled out a few items that you might be more accustomed to investing in. But know that if designer goods take precedent for your dollars, RL has you covered.