UNIQLO’s Big Winter Sale, C. Ward’s new Revival Watches, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Haven’t seen UNIQLO’s sale section this flush in a while. Watch out for final sale items though. No returns on that stuff as always. Sizes are scattered of course, but there are some basics/timeless winners in there for sure. For example: Uniqlo’s super thin but still super strong Extra Fine Merino Wool might be one of their most loved items. Again, they’re thin. They’re supposed to be. That makes for super easy layering, but you still get the temperature regulating qualities of merino. And a reminder that online orders have to be shipped back for returns. That’ll run you seven bucks.

What the h-e-double-hockey-sticks? Looks like Timex isn’t the only watch brand reaching back into their design archives. These are Swiss made, automatic timepieces from the well loved, specializing in bang-for-the-buck, brand that is Christopher Ward. A dress design, and a pilot design. Nice prices too, being that C. Wards usually run close to a grand.

And the beat goes on. All final sale. No returns. Big thanks to our intrepid pants reporter Brandon D. for the tip on the infusion of new stock in the J. Crew sale section.

For a cheap tie emporium Tie Bar sure knows how to make a merino sweater. V-necks, cardigans, and their super popular polo sweaters… all getting some end-of-season discounts. Final sale here too. Dangit. No returns. For reference, a size Large in the cardigans and polos fit my 5’10″/185lbs just about perfect. Also, if you’re new here, RE that pic…

Not a world-beater of a sale, but in the thick of boot season, certainly worth a mention. Higgins Mill is/are out though. Dang. Do know that there are plenty

Also worth a mention: