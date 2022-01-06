Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

UNIQLO’s Big Winter Sale, C. Ward’s new Revival Watches, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

UNIQLO: Their Sale Section is Stacked right now

Uniqlo menswear

Haven’t seen UNIQLO’s sale section this flush in a while. Watch out for final sale items though. No returns on that stuff as always. Sizes are scattered of course, but there are some basics/timeless winners in there for sure. For example: Uniqlo’s super thin but still super strong Extra Fine Merino Wool might be one of their most loved items. Again, they’re thin. They’re supposed to be. That makes for super easy layering, but you still get the temperature regulating qualities of merino. And a reminder that online orders have to be shipped back for returns. That’ll run you seven bucks.

 

Christopher Ward: New Special Edition “Revival” Automatics

Christopher Ward "Revival" Watches

What the h-e-double-hockey-sticks? Looks like Timex isn’t the only watch brand reaching back into their design archives. These are Swiss made, automatic timepieces from the well loved, specializing in bang-for-the-buck, brand that is Christopher Ward. A dress design, and a pilot design. Nice prices too, being that C. Wards usually run close to a grand.

 

J. Crew: Extra 50%60% off Final Sale (new items added) w/ BIGSALE 

J. Crew menswear

And the beat goes on. All final sale. No returns. Big thanks to our intrepid pants reporter Brandon D. for the tip on the infusion of new stock in the J. Crew sale section.

 

Tie Bar: Their Merino Sweaters are on (final) sale

A man and his lamp

For a cheap tie emporium Tie Bar sure knows how to make a merino sweater. V-necks, cardigans, and their super popular polo sweaters… all getting some end-of-season discounts. Final sale here too. Dangit. No returns. For reference, a size Large in the cardigans and polos fit my 5’10″/185lbs just about perfect. Also, if you’re new here, RE that pic…

 

Allen Edmonds: $100 off Select Boots

Allen Edmonds Boots

Not a world-beater of a sale, but in the thick of boot season, certainly worth a mention. Higgins Mill is/are out though. Dang. Do know that there are plenty

 

Also worth a mention:

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes, Watches Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »