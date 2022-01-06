UNIQLO’s Big Winter Sale, C. Ward’s new Revival Watches, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
UNIQLO: Their Sale Section is Stacked right now
- Extra Fine Merino V-Neck Sweater – $29.90 ($39.90)
- Extra Fine Merino Crew-Neck Sweater – $29.90 ($39.90)
- Seamless Long Down Coat – $149.90 ($179.90)
- Ultra Warm Hybrid Down Coat – $129.90 ($179.90)
Haven’t seen UNIQLO’s sale section this flush in a while. Watch out for final sale items though. No returns on that stuff as always. Sizes are scattered of course, but there are some basics/timeless winners in there for sure. For example: Uniqlo’s super thin but still super strong Extra Fine Merino Wool might be one of their most loved items. Again, they’re thin. They’re supposed to be. That makes for super easy layering, but you still get the temperature regulating qualities of merino. And a reminder that online orders have to be shipped back for returns. That’ll run you seven bucks.
Christopher Ward: New Special Edition “Revival” Automatics
- C5 Malvern 40.5 mm Revival Special Edition w/ Camel Oak Leather Strap – $695
- C5 Malvern 40.5mm Revival Special Edition w/ Black Oak Leather Strap – $695
- C8 Pilot 44mm Revival Special Edition w/ Camel Vintage Oak Leather Strap – $695
- C8 Pilot 44mm Revival Special Edition DLC w/ Black Vintage Oak Leather Strap – $815
What the h-e-double-hockey-sticks? Looks like Timex isn’t the only watch brand reaching back into their design archives. These are Swiss made, automatic timepieces from the well loved, specializing in bang-for-the-buck, brand that is Christopher Ward. A dress design, and a pilot design. Nice prices too, being that C. Wards usually run close to a grand.
J. Crew: Extra 50% – 60% off Final Sale (new items added) w/ BIGSALE
- Nordic sherpa-fleece shirt-jacket – $74.99 FINAL ($218)
- Ludlow topcoat in wool-blend herringbone – $107.99 FINAL ($348)
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured blazer in English wool – $79.99 FINAL ($328)
- Rugged merino wool sweater in nautical jacquard – $32.39 FINAL ($89.50)
- Eco Nordic field parka – $103.99 FINAL ($398)
- Fair Isle lambswool cardigan sweater – $78.99 FINAL ($158)
- Wool scarf in holiday plaid – $25.19 FINAL ($69.50)
- Tipped lambswool gloves – $7.99 FINAL ($39.50)
- Leather toiletry kit – $43.99 FINAL ($98)
- Solid cashmere scarf – $35.19 FINAL ($98)
- Slim corduroy dock pant – $32.99 FINAL ($89.50)
- Boiled merino wool Black Watch jogger pant – $71.19 FINAL ($178) on sale for a penny off. Yay.
- Cashmere cable-knit V-neck cricket sweater – $133.99 FINAL ($298)
- Wallace & Barnes boiled merino wool jogger sweatpant – $78.99 FINAL ($158) another “penny off” item
And the beat goes on. All final sale. No returns. Big thanks to our intrepid pants reporter Brandon D. for the tip on the infusion of new stock in the J. Crew sale section.
Tie Bar: Their Merino Sweaters are on (final) sale
- Perfect Tipped Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater – $45.50 FINAL ($65)
- Perfect Tipped Merino Wool Polo – $45.50 FINAL ($65)
- Perfect Tipped Merino Wool V-Neck – $42 FINAL ($60)
For a cheap tie emporium Tie Bar sure knows how to make a merino sweater. V-necks, cardigans, and their super popular polo sweaters… all getting some end-of-season discounts. Final sale here too. Dangit. No returns. For reference, a size Large in the cardigans and polos fit my 5’10″/185lbs just about perfect. Also, if you’re new here, RE that pic…
Allen Edmonds: $100 off Select Boots
- Patton Weatherproof Cap-Toe Boot with Chromexcel Leather – $345 ($445)
- Liverpool Chelsea Dress Boot – $395 ($495)
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots with Dainite Rubber Sole – $375 ($475)
- Hamilton Weatherproof Oxford Dress Boot – $345 ($445)
Not a world-beater of a sale, but in the thick of boot season, certainly worth a mention. Higgins Mill is/are out though. Dang. Do know that there are plenty
