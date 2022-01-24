Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: Brooks Brothers Extra 32% off Winter Sale Items

By

Brooks Brothers Sale Items: Extra 15% off + Additional 20% off w/ BC1818 (exp 1/26)

Brooks Brothers is in a strange transitional period. One leg is in their (bankrupt) past. The other leg is in their future, which will certainly peeve off their long-term (read: older) customer base.

So expect their end-of-season clearance section to be a mish mash of on-trend joggers… and fine bone china.

Extra 15% happens when you drop an item in your cart, with an additional 20% coming off with the code BC1818 at checkout.

Returns will cost you $7 unless you’re a member of a service like shoprunner.

Extra 15% off deal ends this Wednesday, 1/26. No idea when BC1818 expires, but it seems like that one has been coming and going over the last few months.

That’s all.

Carry on.

