Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off select Nordstrom Sale, Target Workout Gear, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Nordstrom: Extra 25% off Select Sale Items (exp. 1/3)
- Nordstrom V-Neck Cashmere Sweater – $74.92 ($145)
- Nordstrom Cable Crewneck Cashmere Sweater – $118.12 ($225)
- Good Man Brand Stripe Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater – $71.10 ($158)
- Nike Challenger OG – $54 ($90)
- Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot – $74.92 ($140)
- Cole Haan Leather Moto Jacket – $314.10 ($698)
- Good Man Brand Jetset Cashmere Joggers – $111.60 ($248)
- Marc New York Grayling Water Resistant Quilted Jacket – $89.92 ($250)
The half yearly sale might be over, but some of what’s left is getting an additional 25% off cut through today to clear those shelves. STILL ships and returns for free though. Prices are as marked online.
Nordstrom Part Deux: Zella Sale
- Zella Men’s Quarter Zip Pullover – $39.20 ($49)
- Zella Performance T-Shirt – $10.05 ($20)
- Zella Seamless Long Sleeve T-Shirt – $39.20 ($49)
- Zella Men’s Puffer Vest – $71.20 ($89)
- Zella Live In Print Pullover Hoodie – $26.54 ($59)
- Zella Live In Pocket Joggers – $47.20 ($59)
- Zella Pyrite Knit Shorts – $39.20 ($49)
- Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers – $47.20 ($59)
Okay “resolutioners”/workout warriors, Zella is Nordstrom’s in-house, not-nearly-as-expensive competitor to Lululemon. And they just put the entire line on sale. That wasn’t the case during the half-yearly sale. Could very well be worth a shot if you’re hitting the weights/pounding the pavement and need new gear. Plus Nordy makes it easy with the free shipping and free returns.
Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off Sale Items w/ WINTER30
- Quilted Nylon Chore Coat – $195.30 ($348)
- Made in Italy 47% Cotton, 38% Wool, 15% Nylon Sportcoat in Blue Check – $349.30 ($698)
- Flannel Camp Collar Shirt – $90.30 ($178)
- L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Hi-Pile Sherpa Jacket – $90.30 ($169)
- L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Tote – $41.30 ($79)
- L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Bear Sweater – $111.30 ($199)
- Italian Wool Hopsack Sportcoat in Black – $314.30 ($598)
- Clarks Tor Run Sneakers – $118.30 ($200)
- Made in the USA Tropical Wool Suit Jacket & Trouser = $334.60 FINAL ($1046)
One of the better sales from Todd Snyder in recent memory. Selection, sizes… all of it is better than normal, and then you throw the extra 30% off code WINTER30 on top. There’s lots of final sale stuff in there though. So watch out. No returns on final sale items. And free outbound shipping doesn’t kick in until $150. Can’t seem to find how much returns would cost?
BONUS Target: Select All in Motion Workout Clothes & Gear
- All in Motion Short Sleeve Performance T-Shirt – $10 ($12)
- All in Motion Soft Gym Shorts – $18 ($22)
- All in Motion Long Sleeve Performance T-Shirt – $10 ($12)
- Ignite by SPRI Dumbbell – $7.99 – $51.99 ($9.99 – $64.99) prices vary by weight
It’s almost like it’s New Year’s Resolutions season. Super basic here. The “selection” of All in Motion (Target’s own athletic-wear line) is all of four items. Yes, just four. But if you’re looking to stock up for your sweat sessions ahead, and just want basic, wicking, breathable shirts, then All in Motion has you for ten bucks. Meanwhile, no personal experience with those dumbbells. But with the sale they’re on-par, price wise, with the Amazon Essentials options. (I have the Amazon Essentials. I like them.)
Also worth a mention…
- Brooks Brothers: Up to 70% off in their clearance section, which is pretty stacked right now
- Billy Reid: Their Winter Clearance event has some pretty tempting (and expensive) pieces
- TheTieBar: Free 2-day shipping (expires today, 12/20)