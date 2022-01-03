Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off select Nordstrom Sale, Target Workout Gear, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The half yearly sale might be over, but some of what’s left is getting an additional 25% off cut through today to clear those shelves. STILL ships and returns for free though. Prices are as marked online.

Okay “resolutioners”/workout warriors, Zella is Nordstrom’s in-house, not-nearly-as-expensive competitor to Lululemon. And they just put the entire line on sale. That wasn’t the case during the half-yearly sale. Could very well be worth a shot if you’re hitting the weights/pounding the pavement and need new gear. Plus Nordy makes it easy with the free shipping and free returns.

One of the better sales from Todd Snyder in recent memory. Selection, sizes… all of it is better than normal, and then you throw the extra 30% off code WINTER30 on top. There’s lots of final sale stuff in there though. So watch out. No returns on final sale items. And free outbound shipping doesn’t kick in until $150. Can’t seem to find how much returns would cost?

It’s almost like it’s New Year’s Resolutions season. Super basic here. The “selection” of All in Motion (Target’s own athletic-wear line) is all of four items. Yes, just four. But if you’re looking to stock up for your sweat sessions ahead, and just want basic, wicking, breathable shirts, then All in Motion has you for ten bucks. Meanwhile, no personal experience with those dumbbells. But with the sale they’re on-par, price wise, with the Amazon Essentials options. (I have the Amazon Essentials. I like them.)

Also worth a mention…