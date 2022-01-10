Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 52% off GAP Khakis and Athleticwear, Spier Cashmere, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Two codes. Gotta use both at checkout to get the 52% off, which is 40% off w/ TREAT, and then an additional 20% off that marked-down price with MORE. Nice to see them including their GapFit line of athletic wear. Sometimes they exclude that stuff. Codes expire today, 1/10/22.

Winter/snow glare got your peepers in a pickle? Uncle Nordy’s price-matching team is at it again, this time price matching a bunch of Ray-Bans. From where? Not sure. But everything ships and returns for free, and unlike some fly-by-night internet retailers, these’ll be authentic/the real deal. In regards to sizing, most find that around 50mm is good for small to medium heads/faces. 55mm and up is better for medium to larger heads and faces. Usually. But again, free shipping and returns helps a lot here.

A pretty limited selection, but, we’re very much in the winter doldrums/end of season clearance time. If you’re a Spier fan and you know their stuff fits you well (returns are a steep $15), then might be worth a look. Code FLASH expires tomorrow, 1/11/22.

How are those resolutions going? Good? Wobbling? Need some new gear to motivate and/or just flat make the workouts easier? Obligatory reminder that UA’s “fitted” line is the perfect midpoint between loose and compression. Trim but not tight, and it moves with you. Although plenty like their looser fitting stuff too.

The Pick: 80% wool / 20% Nylon Shawl-Collar Cardigan Sweater – $73.19 FINAL ($229)

Gotta be honest: The BR sale section is mega picked over at this point. And it’s all final sale. BUT. That shawl collar in the chunky cable knit has been added. And that’s the only thing really driving this mention. It’s slow out there guys. That time of year. Final sale, so no returns. Sizes Medium, Large, and XL at post time.

Also worth a mention…