10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Lightweight Puffers, Inexpensive Retro Sneakers, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Retro-styled trainers for jaunts to the mailbox, quick errands, and moving about the house. Mesh and suede (probably faux) upper with a thin EVA midsole and rubber outsole provide a vintage aesthetic. These are NOT fit for use in the gym. Toss these on with a pair of dark wash denim and a merino crewneck for a casual outfit that looks better than the typical athleisure ensemble.

Supremely layerable thanks to their almost total lack of bulk. Machine wash cold. Now half off since we’re hitting the end of sweater season (in terms of selling said sweaters, still plenty of time to wear them). Final sale. No returns. A risk if you don’t know your size at UNIQLO. But a steal for those who already love the brand.

Our monthly rec from Jeremy Anderberg, our books correspondent. Here's his review:

Though this book contains the phrase “Time Management” in its subtitle, Four Thousand Weeks is far less about productivity and far more about making the most of our finite time here on Earth (which averages—you guessed it—about four thousand weeks long). Burkeman, a longtime productivity writer, has concluded that your to-do list will never get done. Let that sink in. Your to-do list will never get done. So, you might as well stop striving for the finality of to-do list completeness. Yes, you need to figure out how to live productively—hold a job, pay your bills, get plenty accomplished, all that jazz. But the real meat of it, the point of living, is to enjoy yourself, be present in every moment, and spend your precious time doing things that make you feel fulfilled. Part philosophy, part how-to, part motivational ass-kicker, Four Thousand Weeks is one of the most memorable, impactful books I read in 2021.

“Warm Pants” feels a bit too on the nose, but I’ll admit – it’s a helpful nomenclature to distinguish these Tiro pants from your run-of-the-mill, but still excellent, Tiro pant. Winterized with fleece fabric, or a 100% recycled doubleknit on the “Warm Pants.” Generous taper in classic track pant styling, these are a more stylish alternative to the average jogger for gym-goers. And lastly, the Warm Pants earn the “Primeblue” moniker, being made with a 100% recycled doubleknit poly (sourced from plastic taken from the ocean) as part of Adidas’ strong efforts toward sustainability.

To soothe our frozen souls (assuming you do, in fact, have a frozen soul), many are relying on morning and afternoon hot coffee or tea to thaw. Keep those drinks at a constant hot temperature for hours in an insulated mug from Yeti. These are the real deal. While the signature coolers are exorbitantly expensive, the drinkware is not. I mean, it’s a thirty dollar mug. But boy are these a step above and then some. The limited edition dark red color is particularly nice. And since they aren’t some monster 32oz mega gulp, this could help a lot of us cut back on our caffeine and/or sugar intake in the new year. Smaller serving sizes. They work!

That’s right fellas, we’re talking skin care. And pricey skin care, too (forty four bucks for HALF an ounce!). Look, a lot of us aren’t getting any younger. With workdays seemingly getting (or feeling longer) and environmental/pollutive forces impacting our skin, men need to make skin care a priority – especially in the thinner, more vulnerable under-eye area. Using a high-quality under eye cream will keep skin feeling and looking bright to ward off the signs of aging. What makes a high quality under eye cream? Look for key ingredients like time-released retinol and hyaluronic acid, and products that are free of parabens, petrolatum, phthalates, oxybenzone, and alcohols, and are cruelty-free.

TEN BUCKS! As basic as basic gets, but a screamin’ deal for $10. Just shy of a full 5/5 stars after almost 400 reviews on the site. A great base layering piece for working in the garage or shed in these winter months, or simply as a lounge shirt below a shawl collar cardigan. 60% cotton, 40% polyester blend. Five colors to choose from in all the basic sizes.

Perfect for those starting on a fitness journey who don’t know exactly *how* to start, and equally perfect for those who are seasoned veterans but lack for time, are hesitant to hit gyms during the COVID resurgence, or simply don’t want to journey out on an especially frozen day. 53 cards each with a specific workout and/or exercise so you can get moving without much thinking. Many are bodyweight specific, ideal for use in the privacy and warmth of your own home.

One of the better looking mini blue-tooth speakers on the market, yet usually the better one of these things looks, the not quite as great the sound happens to be. Reviews seem to be mixed. It’s not big, so don’t expect the world. On final sale at Crate & Barrel, while Bespoke Post has some at full price with free outbound shipping.

Good for the occasional warmer day, or layering under another coat that isn’t quite standing up to a super bitter cold winter day. They also come in more than a couple of different colors, in case you want to veer from the standard black and navy puffers everyone is wearing. That rust leaning orange is of particular note.

Bourbon mania remains high, but I struggle to justify spending more than the $75 cap when this offering from Four Roses is widely available and truly a best bet in the world of bourbon. Bursting with depth and the beloved cinnamon-vanilla spicy combo Four Roses is known for, this is a hearty but approachable sipper at 104 proof. This is one of my personal go-to bottles (Knob Creek 12 year and Old Forester 1920 being the others). Skip the hype and buy this.

About the Author: Jason P. spends his days working in the creative marketing department of a big telecom company. He also does a bit of real estate investing on the side. He believes in curating a timeless, classic wardrobe with subtle modern touches for today. He and his wife love hiking with their dog and shopping at local small businesses and antique stores when they travel. Jason is a practitioner of muay thai and traditional boxing, and his favorite drink is a hoppy New England IPA.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.