The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style December 2021

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Just a heads up, a few of the comments on Amazon say this chair is a grey-blue, not quite the true grey you see above. Even if it has a blue undertone, it’s a great looking chair, especially for the price. (You can see some pics posted by reviewers that give you an idea of the color. Still looks pretty grey.) Highly reviewed, and sold through Amazon, so no extra charge for delivery.

This nifty wall shelf can be used high or low. Place it low on a wall to act as a side table next to a sofa, chair, or bed. Or place it high up on a wall to display some books and decor on. You can even line more than one up to create a longer shelf. At 25 bucks a pop, you could create quite the shelving unit.

If you live in a cold climate like I do, it’s that time of year to use your wood burning stove or fireplace. And when is it not a good time to use the charcoal grill? Enter the Looft Electric Lighter. Mega heated air replaces lighter fluid, matches, or any other implements you use to get something lit. The only drawback to this version of the Looft starter is you have to plug it in. You most certainly can get a cordless option, but that’ll run you $300. (#GOALS)

Perfect canvases to hang right above a coffee bar. (Also a tea drinker? Add this one in.) Artist Lucia Heffernan is pretty prolific in her art depicting animals engaging in human activities in charming, whimsical, and humorous ways. Some of her art gets a little loud, but these particular prints can easily fit into many different decor styles.

A compact cart with a modern look and ease of use. The wheels are trimmed in rubber for easy rolling. And the trays are detachable for serving, and easy cleaning. Plus, it just looks good.

This rug looks cozy and inviting, but with that pattern reminiscent of herringbone, it would look right at home in a guy’s space. Also available in a cream color with grey lines of delineation to the pattern. Sold through Target.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.