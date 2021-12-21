Style Scenario(s): Christmas Morning 2021

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething salesman in the HVAC and hydronics industry. He enjoys bourbon, boots, sneakers, raw denim, and working on his dad bod father figure.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. So, it’s Christmas morning and you just woke up. Your family is already downstairs waiting on you. What are you going to wear? If your immediate family celebrates American Christmas with the typical presents underneath the tree and Die Hard on the TV (don’t tell me it’s not a Christmas movie, it absolutely is), here’s one stylish and comfortable way to kick back and enjoy the festivities on Christmas morning with those you love the most, and then another for visiting extended family, if your day calls for that. These style scenarios are a good starting point to help you build a complete outfit, but don’t forget to add in some unique twists and ideas to make it your own. Besides, it’s been another helluva weird year. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, ya filthy animals.

Unwrapping Presents with your Immediate Family

The Hoodie: J.Crew Garment Dyed French Terry Hoodie in “Red Currant” – $54.50 ($89.50). Tell me it’s Christmas morning and you were just yanked out of bed by your kids (or your partner, or your maniac roommate who FREAKING LOVES CHRISTMAS) because they’re impatient and want to open presents NOW, without telling me. Throw on this soft, comfortable hoodie in a holiday-adjacent color and just chillax. You’re going to look and feel festive without having to get all dressed up just yet.

The Pants: J.Crew Slim French Terry Jogger Sweatpants in “Red Currant” – $44.50 ($79.50). Matching joggers to pair with the hoodie above. Simple, festive, and comfortable. These will be a noticeable step up from some old boxers or your usual PJ pants. Your future self, looking back on all of the family photos some day, will thank you.

The Tee: J.Crew Broken-In Short Sleeve Pocket Tee in “Grey” – $34. If we’re going with a matching red suit, we should probably avoid bright white items. That will look just a touch too close to Santa. Instead, opt for a simple heathered grey crewneck tee for just the right amount of contrast. While I like this particular J.Crew version, you’ll be fine with something from Target, too.

The Socks: Chup Talv Socks in Navy/Red – $35. I know what you’re thinking, “$35 for socks?!” and normally I’d agree with you. However, these are pretty great. Chup socks are made in Japan by artisans and are knit with unique designs inspired by various landscapes across the world. For me, they’re the perfect “around the house” sock that’s both stylish and warm.

The House Shoes: Greys Outdoor Slipper Boots – $108. I reviewed these for Dappered back in September and was honestly surprised how comfortable these things were. Aside from my Rancourt mocs, these are the most comfortable house shoes I’ve tried. I highly recommend them. Plus, the wool felt will help keep your feet warm in case the weather outside is frightful, and the floors inside are icicles.

The Coffee/Hot Chocolate Receptacles: MiiR Black 12oz Camp Cup Set – $79 ($99). Of course for a morning round of gift opening, tasty hot beverages are a must. Keep them hot, keep them contained, and keep them looking good with these insulated camp cups from MiiR. The press fit slide lid will keep liquid in the cups and off the gifts. Also available in white.

The Post Unwrapping Activity: Navy Blue Thank You Cards with Envelopes & Stickers (100 pack) – $24.99. While you’re still sipping beverages and watching Die Hard (or a more kid appropriate movie), why not get started on some thank you notes? Expressing gratitude for the gifts you received will only serve to make the morning even merrier.

Visiting the extended family

The Jacket: J.Crew Dock Peacoat in “Antique Pewter” – $149.50 ($298). This medium grey peacoat is a style staple. It pairs so well with everything, especially outfits within the “smart casual” realm. The Primaloft synthetic liner will also add a layer of warmth and protection from the elements, should you need it.

The Sweater: Patagonia Reclaimed Fleece Jacket in “El Cap Khaki” – $159. A neutral white or off-white fleece jacket will pair well with grey or navy outerwear without being too distracting. I like full-zip jackets and cardigans over crewneck sweaters for this job. You’ll want your “fun” holiday shirt peeking out a bit.

The Shirt: J.Crew Secret Wash Organic Poplin Shirt in “Black Stewart Tartan” – $31.79 FINAL w/ SHOP40 ($69). A bold, holiday adjacent plaid shirt adds that pop of color to an otherwise neutral outfit. You don’t need goofy outfits; let the shirt tell people that you’re festive. I prefer the Secret Wash shirts over an Oxford or Flannel when layering as they’re thinner and tend to breathe a little better. Should you start to sweat and need to take off the coat and sweater, you’ll still look merry and bright in this plaid shirt.

The Pants: BR Tapered LUXE Traveler Jean – $129. A good pair of jeans in a medium to dark wash indigo shade can really help tone down an outfit and allow it to work in the “smart casual” sphere. Not too dressed up, not too relaxed or casual. I originally suggested Bonobos’ stretch jeans (as they’re one of my favorites), but sizes are pretty limited right now. Regardless, the traveler jeans from BR get the job done. Wear ‘em in good health!

The Shoes: Astorflex Greenflex Chukka Boots in Dark Chestnut – $195. Chukka boots are the Swiss Army Knives of a man’s closet. Depending on the shape, material, and color, they can easily be dressed up and worn with a suit or dressed down for casual outings in jeans and a tee. I like this pair from Astorflex as the rich, brown suede adds some visible warmth and texture to the outfit.

The Belt: J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Single-Prong Buckle Leather Belt in “Prairie” – $69. Every well-dressed person knows that your belt should match your shoes, but when it comes to “smart casual” styles, it’s perfectly OK to mix and match the styles, materials, and textures so long as they’re within the same color palette. I like this one from J.Crew’s Wallace and Barnes line for it’s waxed, textured look.

The Socks: Druthers Merino Wool Blend Crew Socks in “Eggplant” – $34. Normally, the “socks rule” is to match the color of your pants so that, should your socks peek out, they should blend into your pants. However, for those that can take a bit of holiday style risk, burgundy socks are supremely versatile this time of year.

The Watch: Huckberry x Timex Navi XL Automatic Watch in “Arctic” – $279. Whether you’re counting down the minutes until the pecan pie is ready or you’re keeping track of how long you’ve been napping on the couch, you’ll need a great looking and reliable watch on your wrist. This special edition Timex Navi XL for Huckberry looks fantastic. The stark white dial, electric orange seconds hand, and white lume hour markers are subtle details that mark it as an homage to famous Explorer watches that cost an arm, leg, and both kidneys. This one has a reliable Miyota 21 jewel automatic mechanical movement that’s made in Japan.

The Scarf: J.Crew Solid Cashmere Scarf in “Graphite” – $52.79 FINAL w/ SHOP40 ($98). While I personally rarely wear a scarf, thanks to my internal thermometer staying on the warmer side, I do love the look of a super soft cashmere scarf layered underneath a chunky jacket. This solid grey cashmere scarf feels amazing in the hand and the solid grey color will pair well with our grey peacoat from above.

The Gloves: Filson Original Deerskin Leather Gloves – $95. These buttery soft gloves may look like workwear and that’s not a bad thing. They’re comfortable, durable, and get better with age. I picked up a pair of these in early 2020 from the Filson HQ in Seattle and wore them almost every day during Winter. I’m looking forward to wearing them again as the temps drop.

The Gifts: Gift Cards – $20+. Of course you’ve already purchased and wrapped the gifts for the family members that you’re visiting, but what about when Aunt Miranda and Uncle Zach drop in unannounced? If your family is like mine, this is probably a regular occurrence. You can always be prepared with a multi-pack of gift cards from Amazon, Target, or a local coffee shop of your choice. Keep some of these and a pack of generic “Happy Holidays” greeting cards stashed away in your car during the holiday season and you’ll never be caught off guard again!