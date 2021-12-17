Steal Alert: You won’t believe it but J. Crew is doing extra 50% off sale items (and some of it isn’t final sale)

Bryan?

I need an assist.

(*raises boombox overhead*)

That song 100% becomes a hit when the piano goes DEE DOO DEE DOO, DEE DOO DEE DOO.

Guys, I know that covering J. Crew’s recent seemingly never ending extra 50% – 60% off sale items promos jumped the shark awhile ago. Like, so long ago that the previously mentioned shark now looks positively anchovian in the Dappered motorcycle’s side mirrors.

But they moved some new stock in, and it’s no longer all final sale. Some of it very much still is. The vast majority of it still is final sale. But you can actually return the non final sale stuff if it shows up and doesn’t work out.

All picks above were not final sale at post time in the colors shown above. But that can change quick, so, be careful. Obligatory reminder that returns will cost you $7.50 unless you can muscle it over to a brick and mortar location.

And again, the vast majority of the sale section IS final sale. Stuff tagged as such can’t be returned.

Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the heads up on the 100% cashmere throw blankets.

Code GIFTY expires this Sunday, 12/19.

