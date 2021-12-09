Steal Alert: Brooks Brothers 40% off Suits & Sportcoats One Day Sale

BIG IMPORTANT UPDATE: You might be able to save an additional 20% off with the code BC1818 at checkout. Worked for me, and says “20% off for first purchase with BB”? Which is weird. Because that code used to be an additional 15% off. Prices below do not reflect that extra 20% off, because I don’t know how glitchy this is/if it’ll work for you too.

Brooksy! How’s the Bankruptcy going?

In Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, there were three ghosts. Past, Present, and Future.

There are no ghosts in this clip. And that’s more than fine.

The Suits in this sale seem to represent The Past.

The Sportcoats are The Future.

And the sale is very much The Present, being that it expires today (Thursday 12/9).

A lot of us just don’t know how Brooks Brothers has changed since the pandemic pushed their financials over the edge of the solvency cliff. Yet here they are, running their annual 40% off Suits & Sportcoats one day sale. They’ve done this in early December for years. And it looks like it’s sticking around. At least for this year. They are desperately trying to change their look. They hired Michael Bastian. They’re trying to get younger. And those changes can be seen in a lot of their sportcoats. Both in designs and how they’ve styled the models (slim cargo pants!). Many would say that’s good!

Yet for now, their 1818 suits collection are still made in the USA or Italy with an internal (half?) canvas. That’s very much The Past. Their heritage. Their history. And many long term Brooks Brothers fans would say, THAT IS ALSO VERY VERY GOOD.

So yes, “if you’ve got two quarterbacks, you have none.” But perhaps, at least for today, Brooks Brothers can please both the future with their sportcoats, and the past with their timeless suits.

Fits are still labeled the same:

Milano = Slim,

Fitzgerald = Trim but not tight,

Madison = Traditional Brooks Brothers boxy

Will a lot of us stick with Spier or Suitsupply? 100%. But to not acknowledge that there are serious Brooks Brothers fans out there would be foolish. They’ve been around since 1818 afterall.

Outbound shipping should be free, but returns are $7, unless you’ve got one of their credit cards or you use a service like Shoprunner.

That’s all.

Carry on.