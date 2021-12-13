Dappered

Steal Alert: 40% Off Select Timex Watches one day sale

Steal Alert: 40% Off Select Timex Watches one day sale

Timex: 40% off select watches w/ ELF40

Billed as “Green Monday“, the second Monday in December is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It’s (usually) the last “safe” day for people to get gifts in time for Christmas with standard shipping. Of course that can vary depending on the brand/retailer, but yeah. It’s crunch time. And Timex is doing their biggest discount of the year, but just for today.

40% off is as low as it gets for Timex. Yes there are exclusions, but, pretty surprised the Assembled in the USA from US sourced parts (aside from the Swiss Quartz movement) getting the 40% off.

Code ELF40 ends today, Monday 12/13.

That’s all.

Carry on.

