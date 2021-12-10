Steal Alert: 20% off Whiskey Peaks Glassware + Free Shipping No Min. on Everything at Huckberry

(Jack Bauer Voice) *WE ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIME*

Strange thing about the holiday season. When a guy is running short on time for finding a gift for a gal, he very well might panic default to sparkly jewelry (hello handful mention #5 this week). When he’s running short on time for finding a gift for a guy, he very well might panic default to booze or glassware.

I know this because I’m patient zero for stupid male behavior. Yes, it’s me. And step one to not being a total idiot is recognizing that you’re probably a moron. No shame in that game. All aboard the dummy train to clown-town! CHOO CHOOOO!

Anyway, the Whiskey Peaks line at Huckberry is undeniably cool. Rocks glasses (and a decanter) featuring raised topographic impressions of various mountains and ranges, sure to make the adventurer in his soul stir each time he throws back his libation of choice.

Bonus points if you actually know that libation, and pick up a bottle (or a top-shelf version of) for him as part of the gift.

Only disincentive with these is usually that they won’t ship for free, since Huckberry’s free shipping kicks in at $98. But that ain’t the case today. On top of the 20% off deal, they’re running a one day free shipping on EVERYTHING promo, not just the Whiskey Peaks stuff, to try and light a fire under those who are still shopping for holiday presents. Turns out this year shipping time frames really are seriously crunched.

Geology. Delicious geology.

So yeah. You can get him some glassware featuring Zion National Park. Or The Grand Canyon. Or Everest. Or Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney. All while saving an extra six bucks on top of the 20% off, because normally it’d cost $5.99 to get them shipped to you.

Sold in sets of two or four. Decanter sold separately.

Code whiskey20 will get you 20% off the glasses and/or decanter, and runs clear through 12/23. Free shipping should apply automatically at checkout on everything, no code needed.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Best of luck with the last-minute holiday shopping. And yes, even though we’ve still got two weeks till Christmas, it’s already starting to drift into “last minute” territory.