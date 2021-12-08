Most Wanted Affordable Style – December 2021

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATOs continue to be the standard bearer for affordable luxury NATO straps. Yes, that can be a thing. They’re smooth, they’re sturdy, the hardware is terrific, and this deep red, gray, and black combo (Repp) just landed. Multiple widths available, and the hardware comes in either brushed, or a black PVD that’ll cost you an extra two bucks.

It’s really, really, really easy to hate Lululemon. Because their stuff is so expensive… yet the cheaper competition just doesn’t come close to replicating the pieces that Lululemon does best. Specifically, those pieces are their Warpstreme ABC and Commission pants… and these half-zips. We’re in cold-weather workout season, and these may be the best dang lightweight & flexible extra-layers on the market. They breathe. They stretch. They don’t restrict or hold you back or make your workout even harder (it’s hard enough when it’s cold, dark, and arse-o’clock). In fact, putting on one of these damn spendy things can sometimes help you (or at least me) feel a little better about pumping iron, pounding the pavement(snow), or whatever now that we’ve hit the dark-and-freezing time of year. A size large fits (my) 5’10″/185lb frame perfectly. If you want to save a few bucks, they have some weird colors/patterns on sale, but it’s all final sale over there and no returns on that stuff.

Lorier Safari Automatic – $499 ( * available for order 12/11 11am ET)

Throwback adventure watch looks. Like something favored by a bygone gazillionaire who just happens to climb mountains in his spare time, then after relaxes at some mahogany paneled club with taxidermy on the wall. Miyota automatic movement. Screw down crown. 36mm bubbleback-style case. Hesalite crystal and they include a tube of polywatch to help buff out any scratches (adventure caused! ADVENTURE ADVENTURE!) that may happen. Love Lorier. They are really, really good at what they do.

*Purchasing gets a bit complicated so, stay with me. Goes up for sale this Saturday at 11am et. The first 150 units of each colorway (they also made a copper dial version) will ship the following week. BUT. “Any orders beyond that will be made-to-order, with a delivery time of 4-6 months (no cancellations).” So, depending on how fast you are (and your payment gets processed), you may be out half a grand and waiting for half a year.

Been excluded from codes and promos so far, but the $100 price point is so reasonable that it’s not surprising they aren’t getting further cuts. Leather and mesh uppers that use the color-palate J. Crew has leaned on HARD for this season. But, it’s hard not to like those combos. Sizes are getting short on the tan leather accented option, but the burgundy leather graced kicks are still in full stock.

A new addition to Kent Wang’s lineup of super affordable but still high quality accessories. Frames have been around for a bit, but the light tortoiseshell option is a new addition. Too bright/showy? Totally understood. They’ve got regular tortoiseshell, black, navy, clear, and even some honest-to-goodness real water buffalo horn (the horn options are a big $90+ upcharge, understandably). Available in either 50mm or 47mm… which leaves some of us with big heads out of luck.

Classic flight jacket looks but with a Abraham Moon Mills English Tweed twist. Two button stand collar = a huge, huge deal for those of us who just don’t like (for whatever reason) traditional bomber style collars. Spier’s fall/winter of “good grief that looks GREAT” just keeps on rolling on. A reminder that Spier returns aren’t cheap. $15 for the pre-paid label, unless it’s your first suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase. And since this is outerwear, that exception doesn’t apply.

