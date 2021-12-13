Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – GAP 55% off, Huckberry’s Kevlar Boots 20% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

They keep. freaking. adding stuff… to their sale section. It’s been a slow drip this past week, and yes I know some of you are tired of seeing this particular sale. 100% acknowledging that. Anyway… we seem to now live in a world where Black Friday starts the Tuesday before, and After Christmas sales start two weeks before Santa squeezes down your chimney. All final sale stuff though. Yet their unconstructed Moon Mills Tweedy/Donegal blazers for eighty bucks? That’s something. They updated the code too. It’s now JOYFUL. Ends tomorrow, 12/14.

Seems like GAP might have looked at their Black Friday – Cyber Monday numbers, and decided now was the time to pick it up. They ran, what, 40% off and 50% off select over that weekend? So 55% off is a noticeable uptick. Don’t forget to use both the codes to get the 50% off (BIGFLASH) and then the extra 10% off (TREAT). Those GapFit long sleeve tech tees could be a nice steal at twenty two bucks. Tons of colors. Fabric is 72% Recycled Polyester, 14% Modal, 8% Polyester, 6% Spandex. Codes run through Wednesday, 12/15.

AKA the Kevlar Hiker. Because that’s what the one piece outer is made from. Inner boot is made from wool with a breathable, waterproof membrane. Sold in Euro sizes and seems to run a half size small, so go up half a size once you do the EU to US conversion.

Never got up close with one of these, so can’t speak to how they are in person, but Spier continues to look great on the screen at the very least (see our best Outerwear round up where they had a couple of pieces make the list). Two different styles here. There’s the “jackety” looking style with the bigger buttons and lower half patch pockets (top), and then there’s the “shirty” looking style that feature merino wool in a twill weave. Code FLASH expires today, 12/13/21. Big thanks to Juan F. for the tip!

WOW there has been some drama in the sneaker-biz this week. It’s like Nike & adidas looked at Peloton and Lululemon and said “hold my sports drink.” But among that noise, the new Ultraboost 22 sneakers have dropped. 6 colors available on the men’s side.

So many exclusions. So many freaking exclusions. BUT. Their stock of Hestras are in fact getting the 25% off cut. Free shipping & returns for the holidays, which is key for gloves. Since they absolutely have to fit like one.

Also worth a mention…