10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Wool Cotton Swazers, Sweet & Spicy Rye, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Fifty bucks! Final sale though, so, no returns. Yes you may have to get it tailored. No they don’t come in the more precise measured chest sizes, and instead you’re getting ball park XS/S/M/L/XL. But that’s the nice thing about these unconstructed knit blazers & sportcoats. They don’t have to fit razor sharp. They’re much more relaxed. Wool/Cotton/Poly Jersey knit here. So like an upgraded sweatshirt material, only in wool/cotton, and cut in a super versatile swazer shape.

An annual suggestion. The Standard Memorandum is a daily, year-long journal that makes the author get down to the brass tacks of the day. There’s limited space for each day, yet there’s a space for each and every day. Just a sentence or two. Write down what happened. Or your thoughts about what didn’t happen. Or how you’re working towards what you wish would happen. Any good habit can lead to better habits. So start with this. Plus, stashing a completed, yearly journal in a safe place come early January produces a solid feeling of accomplishment too. Great for those without kids, or those with families who want to leave something behind that gives their kids a better idea as to who they were.

Is it “just” a basic alarm clock? Yes it is. Is it awesome all the same, especially for fans of Seiko’s Dive watches? Absolutely. Available in four different colors. Powered by a Seiko quartz mechanism. AA battery included.

I don’t know what makes these “golf” socks. All I know is that they’re really good casual to smart casual socks. Material is 48% Merino Wool, 48% Nylon, 3% Spandex and has a slight bit of a compression feel. Not strangulation, just more of a hug than other socks. Works out to $17.60 per pair. Machine wash cold/tumble dry low. 20% off code BIGSALE ends tonight, 12/14.

There’s Whiskey season, and then there’s spicy and sometimes sweet Rye for a cold winter’s evening. From our man Adam: “Wild Turkey is a strange bird. The Russell family has been making whiskey for over sixty-five years! The core Wild Turkey products are made from just two mash bills, one for bourbon and one for rye, yet Jimmy, his son Eddie, and his grandson Bruce have tactfully stretched those out to produce over 20 different products with our feathered friend on the label. Their rye mash bill is “barely legal” – 51% rye, 37% corn, and 12% malted barley, which tends to shift the flavor profile into the sweeter side of things. This Russell’s Reserve 6 year small batch rye features notes of vanilla, salted peanuts, and really subtle baking spices. At 90 proof, it’s an easy sipper.” More of Adam’s Rye picks can be found over here.

Surprisingly well reviewed being that it’s Banana Republic making workout gear. 80% polyester, 14% modal, 6% spandex. Super cheap because it’s on sale, an extra 50% off at checkout, and very much final sale. So no returns.

It’s a mad world out there. And sometimes escaping from the mayhem and murder by way of Agatha Christie’s particular brand of (twists moustache) MURRRRRRRDERRRRRRRRRRR… is honestly just what the head-doctor ordered. This Poirot guy can’t catch a break. All he wants is a quiet Christmas to relax, and someone gets offed. And no one can figure out who did it! Because, OF COURSE THAT’S WHAT HAPPENS. (twists moustache again). Perfect for a cold December weekend in.

A bit of a weird hybrid, but inexpensive enough that it’s worth a shot. That and I can see it being perfect on those days where you just don’t want to tuck a shirt in, but an unconstructed sportcoat over it (swazer or otherwise) would still look extra sharp. Dressing up without dressing up. That’s the name of the game right now. The extra 60% off final sale items code JOYFUL is set to expire today, 12/14.

Smoked Cocktails are weird. They just are. You wouldn’t think you could infuse flavor like that, that quickly, but it really does seem to work. (Or is it just a trick on the brain/senses because the smoke is still hanging in the air?) This would be for the real cocktail aficionados. If someone doesn’t even break out the jigger for their manhattans and often stirs them with their finger… probably best to skip this one. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip on this. Includes the glass cloche and oak wood base, the adjustable flame butane torch, and some hickory wood smoking chips to get started.

For the fellow fellas who also happen to be on team cardigan. These Amazon Goodthreads merino cardigans are perfect. Lightweight, strong feeling merino wool, and they’re nicely affordable. And it appears that they’ve recently added some new colors not to just their cardigan lineup, but their other merino sweaters as well? See those top four in the image above. They didn’t use to make those. Used to be just the standard black, charcoal, navy, and gray options. Good to see them adding more options. For a fit perspective, the mediums fit my 5’10″/185 pretty darn perfect.

