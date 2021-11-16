Dappered

Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – A rare Grant Stone code, Lorier’s GMT is back, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Grant Stone: 25% off $400+ w/ BlackFriday2021

Grant Stone Boots and Goods

A high threshold for sure, but you CAN use accessories to trip the threshold. See above. Got all that? A little weird, but Grant Stone hardly ever runs sales. So any sort of discount is appreciated, even if you have to buy “more” to spend a little less than what you normally would. So while those Diesel boots are normally $360, they drop to $303 IF you get the horsehair brush, key-fob, and shoehorn. There are worse ways to save $57. Hope that makes some sense. Head here for a full review of those Crimson Diesel Boots.

 

Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Final Sale Items (no code needed)

Banana Republic menswear

Looks like BR is back to keeping new stuff full price. At least for the time being. Who knows what Black Friday –> Cyber Monday will bring. But they have added some items to their sale section, which just a reminder, has now moved to ALL final sale. So no returns on any of this stuff. And sizes are scattered at best. Just be warned.

 

Lorier: Hyperion GMT Automatic Restock – $799

Lorier Hyperion Watch

No sale because they’re a micro brand that’s already delivering impressive quality for the money… but worth a mention because it can be really hard to get your hands on one of these GMT automatics. Bakelite-esque blue and burgundy bezel, gilt/silver print (or silver and black if that’s more your style), 39mm width. Full review here if you’d like to give it a gander.

 

BONUS  Huckberry: 15% off sitewide ends today

Huckberry menswear

A few more last minute picks for the quickly expiring once-a-year Huckberry sitewide sale Full original picks here, if you’d like them.

 

Also worth a mention…

  • Rancourt: 15% off all non sale items w/ HOLIDAY21 (good through November 30th)
  • J. Crew Factory: 40% off all coats, hats, and scarves

