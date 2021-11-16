Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – A rare Grant Stone code, Lorier’s GMT is back, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A high threshold for sure, but you CAN use accessories to trip the threshold. See above. Got all that? A little weird, but Grant Stone hardly ever runs sales. So any sort of discount is appreciated, even if you have to buy “more” to spend a little less than what you normally would. So while those Diesel boots are normally $360, they drop to $303 IF you get the horsehair brush, key-fob, and shoehorn. There are worse ways to save $57. Hope that makes some sense. Head here for a full review of those Crimson Diesel Boots.

Looks like BR is back to keeping new stuff full price. At least for the time being. Who knows what Black Friday –> Cyber Monday will bring. But they have added some items to their sale section, which just a reminder, has now moved to ALL final sale. So no returns on any of this stuff. And sizes are scattered at best. Just be warned.

No sale because they’re a micro brand that’s already delivering impressive quality for the money… but worth a mention because it can be really hard to get your hands on one of these GMT automatics. Bakelite-esque blue and burgundy bezel, gilt/silver print (or silver and black if that’s more your style), 39mm width. Full review here if you’d like to give it a gander.

A few more last minute picks for the quickly expiring once-a-year Huckberry sitewide sale Full original picks here, if you’d like them.

Also worth a mention…