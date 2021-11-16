Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – A rare Grant Stone code, Lorier’s GMT is back, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Grant Stone: 25% off $400+ w/ BlackFriday2021
- Diesel Boot Crimson Chromexcel ($360) + Horsehair Brush ($15) + Shoe Horn ($9) + Shell Cordovan Key Fob ($20) = $303 ($404)
- Chelsea Boot in Dune Chromexcel ($320) + A belt… any belt ($95) = $311.25 ($415)
A high threshold for sure, but you CAN use accessories to trip the threshold. See above. Got all that? A little weird, but Grant Stone hardly ever runs sales. So any sort of discount is appreciated, even if you have to buy “more” to spend a little less than what you normally would. So while those Diesel boots are normally $360, they drop to $303 IF you get the horsehair brush, key-fob, and shoehorn. There are worse ways to save $57. Hope that makes some sense. Head here for a full review of those Crimson Diesel Boots.
Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Final Sale Items (no code needed)
- Merino Half-Zip Sweater in Responsible Wool – $29.49 FINAL ($79.50)
- French Terry Jogger – $19.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- Winstan Leather Sneaker – $49.99 FINAL ($148)
- Arley Suede Boots – $75.49 FINAL ($178)
- Nicklas Suede Sneaker – $49.99 FINAL ($148)
Looks like BR is back to keeping new stuff full price. At least for the time being. Who knows what Black Friday –> Cyber Monday will bring. But they have added some items to their sale section, which just a reminder, has now moved to ALL final sale. So no returns on any of this stuff. And sizes are scattered at best. Just be warned.
Lorier: Hyperion GMT Automatic Restock – $799
No sale because they’re a micro brand that’s already delivering impressive quality for the money… but worth a mention because it can be really hard to get your hands on one of these GMT automatics. Bakelite-esque blue and burgundy bezel, gilt/silver print (or silver and black if that’s more your style), 39mm width. Full review here if you’d like to give it a gander.
BONUS Huckberry: 15% off sitewide ends today
- Made in the UK Peregrine Waffle Wool Cardigan – $160.65 ($189)
- Flint and Tinder Down Sherpa Vest – $159.80 ($188)
- Icebreaker Zoneknit Merino Zip Hoodie – $272 ($320)
- Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee – $61.20 ($72)
- Tartan Blanket Co. Recycled Wool Blanket – $85 ($100)
- Marine Layer Vail Reversible Puffer Vest – $123.25 ($145)
- Fellow Clara French Press – $84.15 ($99)
A few more last minute picks for the quickly expiring once-a-year Huckberry sitewide sale Full original picks here, if you’d like them.
Also worth a mention…
- Rancourt: 15% off all non sale items w/ HOLIDAY21 (good through November 30th)
- J. Crew Factory: 40% off all coats, hats, and scarves