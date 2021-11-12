The Weekend Reset: Movies, Meatsauce, and Metaverse

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Kenneth Branagh is known for acting in and directing sweeping, grand, Shakespearean epics, most famously Henry V and Hamlet. But Belfast is an entirely different sort of film from Branagh. A filmic memoir of sorts, Belfast is a coming of age tale set in Northern Ireland in the 1960s and a poignant exploration of Branagh’s own childhood during the Irish “troubles” of the late ’60s/early ’70s. There’s already huge Oscar buzz behind this one. In theaters only, starting today.

A slow-simmered Bolognese is one of Italy’s most famous and most delicious pasta dishes. And while there are amazing versions that can take many hours to make (looking at you, Marcella Hazan), Kenji’s version here is simple, relatively fast, and very, very tasty. Pancetta, ground meat (here a combination of beef, lamb, and pork, but any one or two of those three will work), some vegetables, broth, milk, and wine combine to make a pasta sauce that’s out of this world. Trust me, you’ll be clamoring for seconds.