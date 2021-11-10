The 2021 Dappered Holiday Gift Guide for Her

About the Author: Sarah W. is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. (featured photo credit)

Well, here we are again. The holidays, in another weird year, are upon us. Hopefully your friends and family holiday gatherings are back on the agenda this year. And that being said, exchanging gifts might be even more meaningful… as long as you can get those gifts. The holiday rush has yet to start, and it might be the safer bet to get your shopping done early, especially for those that truly matter to you. And I’m assuming you’ve got a few gals in your life that you plan to give a holiday gift to. Here are a few suggestions in a variety of price points to help you do that.

It’s not uncommon to see dopp kits for guys on this site, but here’s one made specifically for women. Or at least it’s marketed specifically for women (there is a men’s version as well). Made by Leather Page, an Etsy shop based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Looks like they make lots of leather goods at affordable prices.

You can’t really go wrong with a cashmere sweater, and Nordstrom makes them pretty affordable. Available in 10 different colors. In the deepest months of winter (January/February) the warmth of cashmere is very much appreciated. At least by this girl.

Legendary cookbook author, Dorie Greenspan has worked with the likes of Julia Child and has won the James Beard Foundation award five times. This lady knows what she’s doing when it comes to food and beverage, and it sounds like her latest cookbook doesn’t disappoint. She brings together her years of acquired knowledge for a fresh take on familiar bakes. Listen to a quick interview here.

Don’t be confused by the photo above, the $60 price tag gets you one ring. But a very pretty ring, and if you want to buy her multiple she can stack them. Available in 7 different crystal colors.

Hot or cold, this weighted neck wrap should hopefully bring some relief to a tight and sore upper back and neck. A great gift for the lady that works on a computer all day, or even a girl that trains hard at the gym. Comes in unscented black, or scented (with natural herbs) in blue or gray.

Michigan grown and Michigan made by Zenobia Taylor-Weiss, who was inspired by the likes of Barbara Kingsolver and Michael Pollen to start growing her own food. This is a great set for the girl that likes to create and experiment with craft cocktails, but these delicious preserved fruits can also be used to enhance other desserts.

A pretty, feminine sweater from Cost Plus World Market. The one downside to clothing from Cost Plus is that a lot of it comes in “one size fits most”, including this sweater. So expect this to be a bit baggy on small to average framed girls, which is actually ok, because a loose fit is in right now. Also available in ivory, gray and black if pink isn’t her thing.

This is next up on my fiction reading list. From the synopsis on the back cover: On the last night of 1937, twenty-five-year-old Katey Kontent is in a second-rate Greenwich Village jazz bar when Tinker Grey, a handsome banker, happens to sit down at the neighboring table. This chance encounter and its startling consequences propel Katey on a year-long journey into the upper echelons of New York society—where she will have little to rely upon other than a bracing wit and her own brand of cool nerve.

For the gal (or guy) who loves her dog and likes getting out with her pup on the regular. This handy water bottle multi-tool whateverits looks like it’s the perfect accompaniment for a longer walk or hike with a canine friend.

For the sneaker head, Olympian Allyson Felix is the founder behind Saysh, an LA based lifestyle brand for women. These trendy yet understated sneakers are designed specifically for female feet.

A beautiful, and fully functional timepiece presented in a feminine way. The watch itself is just under the size of a quarter and hangs off a 30 inch chain. A great gift for a woman who is truly a fan and collector of timepieces.

A bit more challenging than paint by numbers, this seems like a really great way for beginner artists to learn how to mix paint to create shadowed or brightening effects in painting. With five different subject matters to choose from you should be able to find something that she’ll not only enjoy painting, but will also be proud to hang on the wall.

The t-shirt is just a secondary benefit to the donation you’ll make to the World Wildlife Fund. We humans have done quite the number on animal habitats. Fortunately, we’ve also recognized the error of our ways and are trying (sometimes) to correct those mistakes. The animal lover will certainly appreciate a gift like this, and there are many things to choose from if you make a donation, not just the shirt. Are you gifting to a little lady? Perhaps she’d enjoy a bucket of furry friends.

She can make all kinds of breads in this thing, plus yogurt and jams. Looks like with this bread maker all you have to do is toss in the ingredients, run the program, and wait it out while smelling that delicious bread bake. And yes, there is a gluten-free bread setting, so even the GF lady can use this thing.

The bookend shown above in walnut is $80. There is a maple option that is $60. Either way, this is a cool gift for the plant lover in your life that always has jars or glasses housing cuttings from her plants. This is a beautiful way to display those propagated cuttings. And a handy way to keep some books upright.

It is tradition for some to give pajamas either on Christmas morning, or the night before. If you’re one of those, here’s a fashion forward option for the lady you’re gifting to.

A lot of women love purses. A lot of women love nice purses, but feel kind of bad plunking down a big amount on something she can get for an affordable amount. This lovely bag would make a fun surprise for the girl that longs for a luxury handbag option, but just won’t spend that kind of cash herself.

I think most women who style their hair would agree that any tools that make the process easier are welcome. She can easily create waves with this tool. If you want to make the gift even better you can pair it with a spray that will protect her hair from the high heat. My favorite is Alterna’s Caviar Rapid Repair Spray.

Celebrate that woman in your life that isn’t afraid to lead. Whether she does it overtly or quietly, this is the lady that doesn’t like to assimilate into the pack, but prefers to march to the beat of her own drum.

If the past two pandemic years have taught us anything it’s probably that lounging, when done in moderation, can be a very good thing. And for those busy lady-bees that were forced to slow down because they had to, they may have come to appreciate the pleasure that is taking it easy in comfy clothing. This lounge set will be super soft and comfortable, but is far from a sweat suit. Available in 5 colors.

Yummy and easy? Yes please. Highly reviewed due to it’s authenticity, with some ingredients being perhaps a bit harder to source locally, unless your giftee has access to a well-stocked Asian market. Most of the harder to find items can be sourced on Amazon though, so you could even include some of those items as part of this gift. Just look at the reviews for a list of those harder to find ingredients.

If you’re in the higher end gift giving camp and want to give her a beautiful bauble, this might fit the bill. Art deco inspired design, round and baguette cut diamonds, mounted in white gold. Delicate and refined, and would look good layered as well.

Because Huckberry typically deals in quality stuff that looks cool. If you’re not finding something in this guide we wrote here on Dappered, perhaps you’ll find something in theirs?

Want more gift guides? Head here for the soon to be growing archive of our 2021 gift guides.