Steal Alert(s): Allen Edmonds 5th Ave for $199, & Up to 25% off White’s Boots Semi Annual Sale

Good gravy these things are starting to hit thick and fast. And while I really, REALLY don’t like being a carnival barker, the Black Friday “creep” this year (due to retail headwinds*) has made brands and shops start things extra early. So I’d also feel derelict in my duty if these two separate sales failed to get on the site. Especially since I can’t seem to find when either of them expire?

Many thanks to Liam O. for the tip here. If you need a pair of timeless dress shoes, this is gonna be hard to beat. Recraftable. Goodyear welted. Handcrafted in Port Washington Wisconsin. And don’t underrate the Dainite Rubber Sole options. If you’re less than gentle on your goods, those can be the way to go. That, and that studded rubber sole provides some extra grip during this time of year, while still being subtle enough to be dressy. Same four colors (walnut, dark chili, coffee, black) for both sole options, with one exception. Mahogany only comes with the smooth single oak leather sole.

Big thanks to John B. and Tom B. for the tips on this one. Savings on both lifestyle boots AND the real-deal, built for loggers and firefighters and other folks who have their hands in the dirt. Both levels are great quality though. Goodyear welted and all that. Watch out for sizing/listen to their sizing advice on the site. Their lasts run large.

*Quick note about the state of supply-chain-sh*tshow-2021™. According to Target and Walmart, those bottlenecks might be easing. But those are the behemoths. They have the cash to push stuff along and speed things up. No idea if their inventory security will be the norm, across the entire industry.

