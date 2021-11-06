Steal Alert? J. Crew’s Weird “up to” 50% off select items sale

J. Crew: Up to 50% off men’s gift-worthy picks
This is a weird one. J. Crew is running a 25% off code NOVEMBER through today, 11/6. But most seasoned J. Crew fans will know that 25% off isn’t all that great. Especially with Black Friday coming up in three weeks.
Yet they’re also simultaneously running an “Up to 50% off men’s gift-worthy picks” promo. No code needed, prices are marked in a section they’ve set aside. Yet when you go to the “Today’s offers” subsection and try to click on the “shop now” link for that set aside section… you get a broken 404 error page.
Dead end, right?
- Wool scarf in buffalo plaid – $34.50 ($69.50) 50% off
- Cashmere beanie – $39.50 ($69.50) 43% off
- Boiled merino wool Black Watch plaid SWEATER blazer – $114.50 ($198) 42% off
- Wallace & Barnes merino wool Donegal crewneck sweater – $92.50 ($158) 41% off
- Limited-edition marled Scottish cashmere full-zip hooded sweater – $204.50 ($350) 42% off
- Limited-edition marled Scottish cashmere crewneck sweater – $172.50 ($298) 42% off
- Boiled merino wool half-zip hoodie – $89.50 ($158) 43% off
- Made in Italy Italian wool pocket square – $24.50 ($49.50) 51% off … the quiet steal of the sale?
- Slim Stretch Secret Wash organic cotton poplin shirt – $39.50 ($69.50) 43% off
Actually, if you do some poking around their inventory as a whole, there’s some substantial savings to be had. Hardly anything reaches the 50% off mark (that’s why they snuck the “up to” words in there), but there are more than a handful of new arrivals/holiday appropriate goods getting 40% off or more (which is what we stuck to with the picks above).
Will those goods fall to half off around Black Friday/Cyber Monday?
Maybe.
But it’s seeming more and more like it’ll be a real fistfight to get what you want in your size, and on time for whatever holiday bashes you may have coming up.
Yet it could pay to wait.
So it’s a risk either way.
Big thanks for the tip goes out to Brandon D., who was also kind enough to point out that they’re back to running a student/teacher 15% off discount, which stacks, as long as you verify your identity.
The “up to” 50% off promo expires today, Saturday 11/6, as does that NOVEMBER code.
That’s all.
Thanks for hanging with us on this one. I don’t want to drop stuff in your feed(s) that isn’t worthwhile. But figuring out just what IS and what ISN’T worth it is a bit of a moving target these days.
Carry on.