Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Spier Core Suits, BR Factory’s Fall Line Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Full disclosure: I have no idea what’s going on at mainline BR, but their total stiff-arm to any sort of discounts/sticking to their full MSRP is starting to push some long time customers (like yours truly) towards their less expensive BR Factory brand. Maybe that’s their strategy though? BR Factory is a little like J. Crew Factory (which we’ll also get to in this tripod). Although, to be honest, BR Factory seems to look and feel noticeably better than J.C.F. … Is it as nice as mainline BR? No. That’s the point though. A step down in fabrics and overall quality, but you still get a lot of style. See those new arrivals above. No code needed on that extra 15% off. It should happen at checkout.

A word on their “regular” prices. As an outlet joint, they’re almost always running some sort of promo. So those “regular” prices in parentheses above should be taken with a grain (or pinch… or tablespoon) of salt. And while 40% off seems standard, it’s also solid. The extra 15% off makes it tripod inclusion worthy. Hope that makes sense.

Gustin’s been on a roll lately. First it was their retro striped beanies, then they brought some of their USA Made CXL leather briefcases back, and now MORE beanies as the cold weather starts to hit. All cotton here. USA made. You do have to wait a bit since they’re a pre-order model. Estimated shipping is “November 2021”. So, thinking much later this month?

Phew. Was starting to get scared that Spier might not re-stock their “core” line of suits moving forward. Just three options at present (navy, BURGUNDY?!, and Black), fingers crossed for more moving forward. Half canvas, nice wool, easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons, the works. A great bang-for-the-buck suit.

A lot of us have steered clear of J. Crew Factory ever since mainline J. Crew hit the skids a few years ago. But now that big brother J. Crew seems to be bouncing back, maybe it’s time to give JCF another shot? I dunno. Still seems like a gamble. Some of it can be great, but some of it could be… what’s the word… crap-a-hoola. A reminder that returns through both J. Crew AND J. Crew factory will run you a $7.50 pre-paid label.

I hope that’s not too direct.

Full picks here if you want them, and don’t forget that if you sign up for their email list, you’ll get an additional 15% off one-time-use code emailed to you.

