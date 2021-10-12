Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder’s Sale Section, Italian Cashmere Scarves, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Just a heads up that there’s a lot of “and cashmere” styles in that event. Meaning, wool and cashmere. Or cotton and cashmere. Which is kinda sneaky. Picks above are limited to 100% cashmere stuff. Dang, those chalk stripe scarves from Hickey Freeman are classy.

Quite a variety in the Todd Snyder sale section right now, but they did dump some new stock in for the long weekend (kudos to you if you did, in fact, get yesterday off). There’s plenty of final sale items in there too, so watch out for those. No returns on final sale stuff.

East Dane is no more. It’s now Shopbop Men, and they’ve brought along the usual extremely high tiers for any sort of (rare) discount. Looks and feels the same as East Dane too. Same brands, same sort of price level. Still fulfilled by Amazon, so free shipping and free returns. But there is NOT a lot of stock right now. Like, they relaunch as Shopbop Men… and they have almost nothing on hand. Lots of sizes for made in Australia R.M. Williams Chelseas though. Head here for our man Adam’s review of the Gardner model (which can be found on Shopbop men here, albeit just in black).

NOTE: Get some leather conditioner or suede protector if you’re gonna take a swing at those boots. Since they’re right under the 2nd threshold, you actually pay LESS if you get the goop/spray (20% off $515 = $412) than if you don’t (15% off $495 = $420.75).

Fall ready sportcoats for under two hundred? Could have potential here, especially considering how good their merino sweaters are. Just half lined in the back. Claims soft shoulders and a “premium wool blend.” … ? But it doesn’t say what the % of wool is in the mix, and what else is in the blend. Poly? Cotton? Cotton Candy? Candy Canes? The brains of sand cranes named Dwayne and Lorraine? Ships free. Returns will cost you a $5.99 return label.

Also worth a mention…