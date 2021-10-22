The Weekend Reset: Murder Podcasters, Classic Sci Fi, and The Beatles

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Thanks to Serial, true crime has quickly become perhaps the most popular genre of narrative podcast. From S-Town to Dirty John to My Favorite Murder, there are a zillion phenomenal, twisty podcasts out there about curious characters who may or may not have killed one of their neighbors. In the delightful new TV series Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez play a bunch of true crime podcast obsessives who form their own true crime podcast when someone is murdered…. in their building. A fun, playful romp that pokes fun of the true crime genre’s many clichés while also telling a wonderful true crime story of its own. All episodes stream on Hulu.

Speaking of intrigue: here’s a true story that lit the internet on fire the last few weeks, a story about two writers who ran in the same circles — but whose relationship devolved into lawsuits and acrimony when one accused the other of plagiarizing her Facebook posts and using them in a short story. A tale of betrayal, theft, and kidney donation, this is a remarkable piece of long form journalism that’ll have you questioning which side of this thorny creative debate you’re on. Photo by camilo jimenez on Unsplash.

With the weather cooling off and with the leaves falling off the trees, we’re in the thick of fall. And for me, there’s nothing more delightful on a crisp fall afternoon than cozying up with a delicious bowl of warm soup. And chicken soup, for whatever reason, is the most comforting soup of all. It also may be one of the few foods almost ever single culture has in common: wherever you go, you’ll find a delicious regional variant. Love a classic chicken soup? Try this recipe. In the mood for bright southeast Asian flavors? Try this one. Feeling more in the mood for the warming spices of north African cuisine? Here’s your soup. There are a zillion wonderful ways to chicken soup. Photo by Stacey Doyle on Unsplash.