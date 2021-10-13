Style Scenario: Mild Fall Day

About the author: DeJuan is a husband, father, and chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works from home in inside sales for a chemical process equipment supplier.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. To many men’s style enthusiasts, fall is the most wonderful time of the year. I have been eagerly awaiting the chance to break out the sweaters, corduroy, boots, and deep, rich colors. The first day of fall in my area was a rainy, slightly cool day so I took advantage of the opportunity to wear this outfit. Hopefully it gives you some style inspiration for those mild fall days, since not everyone lives in an area where it has gotten super cold just yet.

The Jacket: Goodthreads Men’s Slim-fit Stretch Twill Blazer – $68.70 ($96.30). Layering is part of what makes fall such a great time of year for menswear. This jacket elevates the outfit without looking too stuffy, while keeping you warm when there is a slight chill in the air.

The Shirt: Spier & Mackay Brown Tattersall – $55. A simple white shirt with a brown and blue check pattern. The shirt I am wearing in the header image is a made-to-measure shirt from Walker Brothers in Arkansas. I recommend checking them out if you are in the area. Otherwise, this similar looking shirt from Spier & Mackay will do just fine.

The Pocket Square: Harrison Blake Apparel Blue and White Paisley Pocket Square – $25. A small detail to enhance the look of the jacket. A cotton pocket square works here with a relatively casual outfit, rather than a silk pocket square which would lean more formal. The Harrison Blake pocket square that I am wearing is white with blue dots and no longer available, but I like this one with a paisley pattern.

The Pants: Banana Republic Slim Legacy Jean – $78 ($98). Or your favorite pair of slim fitting dark wash jeans. A versatile item that can be dressed up or dressed down. Head here for a review of the BR Legacy jean from Brandon the Pants Man.

The Belt: Banana Republic Italian Leather Belt – $59.50. Nothing too complicated here. A basic brown leather belt to coordinate with the brown leather boots.

The Watch: Orient Bambino – $150. Variations of the Orient Bambino often appear in Style Scenario posts and for good reasons. Simple and classic. The first automatic/mechanical watch for many watch collectors.

The Umbrella: Nordstrom Umbrella – $29.50. Because it’s fall, and the weather can be unpredictable. A simple, classic black umbrella. Will come in handy.

The Socks: The Tie Bar Marled Brown Dress Socks – $8. These are a good weight for the in-between weather a milder fall day can bring.

The Shoes: Johnston & Murphy Copeland Chukka – $169. Fall is an ideal time to bring out the boots. Reddish brown leather, crepe rubber soles. These chukka boots are right at home during the colder months.