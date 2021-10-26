Style Scenario: Halloween Costume – The Most Interesting Man in the World

About the Author: DeJuan is a husband, father of an 11-year old son and 4-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works from home in inside sales for a chemical process equipment supplier.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s probably not that hard for most well dressed men to create a Halloween costume from items they already have in their wardrobe. It just takes a bit of thought and planning, and maybe buying a clothing item or two to complete the costume. Rather than buying an entire costume, consider duplicating the look of a well-known character from a show, movie, or commercial. Like this outfit, borrowed from a somewhat recently retired from the airwaves legend. Stay thirsty, my friends.

The Suit: Spier & Mackay Dark Gray Travel Suit – $348. The Most Interesting Man in the World is usually seen wearing a black suit. But most don’t own a black suit, so your favorite dark charcoal gray or even dark navy blue suit will look fine here. This Spier suit is made from high twist, wrinkle resistant wool made to keep those globe-trotting sorts looking fresh on the road. Seems to fit right in with how The Most Interesting Man in the World lives his life!

The Dress Shirt: Paul Fredrick Slim Fit Pure Cotton Pinpoint Solid Color Spread Collar Dress Shirt – $65 ($95). Or your favorite plain white dress shirt. A versatile wardrobe staple that should see much wear beyond this costume.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar Solid White Linen Pocket Square – $12. T.M.I.M.I.T.W. is usually not seen wearing a tie. Perhaps he removed it before joining a group of ladies at a table to loosen up and be more… interesting. He does wear a pocket square. Hard to go wrong with a simple white pocket square in a presidential fold.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Mid-Calf Merino Cool™ Dress Socks – $12.95 ($18.50). Dress socks in a similar color to the suit. These are available available in black, navy, and brown, and are currently marked down during AE’s Rediscover America Sale.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford – $276.50 ($395.00). I have not seen his shoes but based on the suit I imagine the shoes to be a classic pair of oxfords. The iconic Park Avenue from Allen Edmonds does not go on sale often but it is included in the Rediscover America sale which ends October 28.

The Watch: Dan Henry 1937 Dress Chronograph – $270. We do not actually see his watch but I imagine it is something elegant, yet sporty enough to reflect a life full of adventure. I took inspiration for this suggestion from the Dappered Essentials Shop.

The Beverage: Dos Equis Lager Especial – $17.99 for a 12-pack. The prop that makes the costume. Otherwise you are just some guy in a suit without a tie and a weird fake beard, which speaking of…

The Beard: Party City Short Gray Full Face Beard – $7.49 ($9.99). An additional detail that makes the costume. Otherwise you just look like a guy in a suit without a tie holding a beer. So what’s with the longer beard which I’m wearing at the very top of the post? Like we said… T.M.I.M.I.T.W. is retired now! He’s decided to let his face locks grow a bit. Right? Right!