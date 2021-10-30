Dappered

Steal Alert: 31% Off Select Timex Watches

Timex: 31% off select watches w/ TRICKORTREAT

If memory serves, Timex has been capping their discounts lately at around 20%. So 31% off is quite the (wait for it) “treat”.

Weee. Jazz hands. Spooky (Cardassian? wtf?) jazz hands.

Pretty surprised to see a couple of the M79 automatics in there. Head here for a full review, albeit in the original blue and black color scheme, which is not getting the cut.

Code TRICKORTREAT ends tomorrow. Well, technically it ends REALLY early Monday morning, but in all practicality, it ends tomorrow.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Enjoy the annual societal endorsed youth based extortion holiday whereupon if you refuse to participate vandalism has been deemed an appropriate consequence.

