Steal Alert: 30% off R.M. Williams Chelsea Boots

It’s a bit niche and it gets complicated, but Adam just did a review of R.M. Williams, and we’re getting into the thick of boot season. There’s also a “how to save money during tiered sales” tip in here, so stay with me.

R.M. Williams is a legend in the chelsea boot game. They’re made in Australia with terrific materials and incredible craftsmanship. They’re also tough to find on sale, especially stateside. But Bloomingdale’s is running a tiered buy-more-save-more code, ending today (10/24), and their stock of R.M. Williams is getting the cut:

Two models are up for grabs. The Comfort Craftsman, and the Comfort Turnout. What’s the difference? The Craftsman is a bit dressier, with its more elegant, chiseled toe. The Turnout is more casual with its more rounded toe.

“Okay, but they’re $495, which is five bucks less than the spend $500 get 30% off threshold. How do I get the 30% off?”

Put something cheap in your cart that’s not-excluded from the code. Like this “rose salve” from C.O. Bigelow (stocking stuffer for a lady in your life?) Socks would work too. Why?

You save money this way.

Scenario #1: Boots + Salve = $502.50 pre-code. Take 30% off w/ SAVEMORE , and that = $351.75

, and that = Scenario #2: Boots alone = $495 pre-code. Take 25% off w/ SAVEMORE , and that = $371.25

Get the rose salve, and you save an additional $19.50!

So what if you don’t want Rose Salve? Where’s the “Break even” point for an “auxiliary” product? (aka, the Rose Salve)

Once you add something that’s $35 to your cart, on top of the boots, it’s a wash when you’re talking comparison of tiers:

$495 Boots alone at 25% off = $371.25

$495 Boots + something that’s $35 = $371 ($495 + $35 = $530 x .7 = $371)

But you’re out of pocket $371 in that scenario, as opposed to $351.75

Still with me?

Free shipping kicks in at $150. So, the boots are good to go with no extra shipping charges. Looks like returns are free as well.

One note: Some reviewers from a year or so ago say Bloomingdale’s was actually shipping Turnouts (more casual) instead of the Craftsman (more dressy). But that was over a year ago. You gotta think they’ve solved that problem since? And again, free shipping and returns.

Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip here.

At the very least, we’ve all been reminded of the value of “auxiliary products” in terms of tiered sales, moving forward.

That’s all. Carry on. Enjoy the games.

Or the race. Vroom Vroom.