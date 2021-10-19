Steal Alert: $120 for USA Made Red Wings?

UPDATE: Annnnd like that, they’re sold out. Not surprising.

I’m confused.

J. Crew just launched a bunch of new “winter” arrivals this AM, and in that pile of new stuff are these allegedly made in the USA Red Wings, lined in breathable but waterproof Gore-Tex…

and they’re on sale for $119?

Usually Red Wing’s classic moc boot runs $290. And that’s without a Gore-Tex liner.

Something’s not adding up here.

Are they a one off design for J. Crew? Is the leather cheap? Are they really made in the USA? Did they skip Goodyear Welting these suckers? Are they more winter snow boot, and less all-round heritage work boot? Will they FEEL more like a snow boot, less like a heritage workboot, and thus, might not feel quite right as you move from outdoors to indoors?

UPDATE: It looks like Red Wing is promoting these (no mention of J. Crew, is the J. Crew version different?) or something darn close on their Instagram page. There’s some discussion about whether or not the shallow/almost no-lug “traction tred” sole is a bad idea in winter. I mean, they’re not crampons. But yeah. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Code is SHOPNOW, and good for 30% off select full price stuff.

They’re backordered of course. Estimated ship date is November 4th.

And a reminder that returns through the post are $7.50. So if they show up and aren’t what you’re expecting, it’ll cost a few bucks to get them back (unless you can get them to a brick and mortar store?)

You first.

That’s all.

Carry on.