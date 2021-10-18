Most Wanted Affordable Style – October 2021

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Won “Best in Show – Spendy” in our best t-shirts round up, and it’s now on sale for 45% off. If a “Dressed Up” tee can exist, this would be it. If you’re looking for a t-shirt with a bit of luxe, this could be it. Mercerized cotton with a cotton-spandex collar that is super smooth and crazy comfortable. Impressive. Also available in navy or gray. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

Hyperbole helps no one but… it really looks like they nailed it here. Sportcoats used to be outerwear. You know, worn by bog-stomping gents with fancy shotguns draped over their arms who would also wear flat caps and tweed. So take that heritage (wearing a sportcoat as outerwear) and update it with a 21st century water and wind resistant fabric… and you end up with one of the most dashing “puffers” ever. And it doesn’t even look puffy. Insulation is courtesy of goose down. Nylon shell. And usually neck “bibs” are a big no, but this one perfectly fills that gap AND it zips out. Which is the cherry on top of this style sundae. Available in black, navy, and olive. Sizes are starting to sell fast on the navy. Might not want to delay if this is up your personal outerwear alley.

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII LIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIKE TURTLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLES.

Especially turtles with a tartan shell on a super versatile cardigan. Fabric is a blend: 33% Viscose, 23% Nylon, 20% Cotton, 20% Lambswool, 4% Cashmere.

Brown has been hot with wristwatches for a while now. It’s a hot trend that adds warmth to what could otherwise be a pretty cold and sterile looking piece. One day, the No Time to Die Omega. But for now, this Timex M79 Automatic should scratch that itch.

Lots of brands put a little touchscreen enabled dingle-nubbin on the end of the right index finger. But Kent Wang? They go all the way. Check it out: “The palm side (including all fingers) is… treated with nanotechnology to be responsive to touchscreen devices, such as phones and tablets.” WAT.

Because some guys hardly ever wear dress shoes. Yet that doesn’t mean those same guys don’t need a pair of dress shoes. Made by Nordstrom. Ships and returns for free. Our guy Adam has a pair in hand and a full review is on the way. Early signs are pretty promising for a pair of oxfords clocking in under a hundred bucks. Will a pair of Allen Edmonds blow the doors off these? Yes. But again, the price. The price!

