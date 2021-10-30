30% off Shoe Trees, a Slight Huckberry Sale Section Refresh, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Somehow managed to totally forget that shoe trees are also on sale during AE’s big Rediscover America event. All made in the USA. Everything from the basics, to full on trees for your boots, to travel trees for you flyboys who jet about the planet with your fancy shoes. I’d like to argue that taking care of nice shoes is not as nearly as difficult as many shoe snobs want you (and me) to think. But shoe trees aren’t just helpful. They’re necessary. They help keep the shape of your shoes when not in use, the cedar absorbs moisture leftover from your feet, AND that cedar smells pretty good too. Full original picks for the big sale can be found here. New trees. You’re gonna need ’em.

It does appear that Huckberry’s sale section has gotten a smallish injection of new items, now on sale? Includes a couple of lululemon polo sizes. Won’t expect those to last long.

Nineteen bucks! Retro-America-Impulse-Buy-Time! 100% cotton. One-size-fits most. Unfolded size is 12.5″ x 9.5″with a 4″ cuff. And they ship in November, so there will be plenty of winter left to use it. Some of us will stick to the Huckberry acrylic, wool, nylon, spandex beanies (because they’re awesome), but if you prefer cotton and want to support Gustin who does their stuff in the USA, then it’d be hard to beat these. One would think.

Temper your excitement, unless you’re a size 34. Sizes are so scattered that to be honest, there was hesitation on posting this. But Suitsupply is so rarely on sale (fingers crossed they bring the outlet back after the holidays?) that it was maybe worth a shot in the dark.

This is more of a heads up on the big cold-weather goods drop that just happened at J. Crew. Might pay off to hang tight for a more substantial discount. I mean, 40% off just happened. But (insert usual disclaimer about supply chains, extended delivery times, etc…). So yeah. Here we are.

Also worth a mention: