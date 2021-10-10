10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Puffer Shackets, Inexpensive End Tables, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

And 2021 is the year Target started doing merino-blend base layers. That’s… crazy. 74% Polyester, 26% Wool, so it’s not a mainly wool blend, but still. For the price? That’s something. Great for getting active in the cooler weather, or for keeping it casual under a sweater or knit sportcoat. One drawback though: They say lay flat to dry. Not tumble dry. Which is a little surprising considering how much poly is in the blend. Usually, with other (more expensive) wool t-shirts, you can tumble dry at this point. But not here.

One part shirt-jacket, one part puffer, blended together and made affordable by Old Navy. Not super warm, but a good lighter weight layer for cool to sorta cold days. Would also do well as a layering piece when the temps really drop. Three solid colors to pick from plus the subtle camo shown above. Runs a touch big, like everything else at Old Navy. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. Part of our annual best outerwear round-up. Stay tuned for that. Also, a heads up that the 30% off code HURRY ends today, 10/25/21.

Made out of ethically sourced water buffalo horn. Perfect size for your travel kit, or, for at home use when you don’t want to take up a lot of space. And sheesh, for such a utilitarian piece, it sure looks great.

Our monthly rec from Jeremy Anderberg, our books correspondent. He also writes a bookish newsletter over at ReadMoreBooks.co. You should sign up for it. Here’s his review: “I always look forward to October, both for the pumpkin beer and the frightful reading. This year, my recommendation is Richard Matheson’s outstanding short novel, I Am Legend. Though better known for its movie version, this 1954 book was among the first serious endeavors into the vampire genre since Dracula was published nearly 75 years prior. As in the film, protagonist Robert Neville is seemingly the sole survivor of a viral apocalypse that has turned victims into blood-sucking creatures. He first copes with the horror of it, and then the monotony and loneliness of survival. Neville eventually decides to turn scientist and master the sickness in hopes of finding a cure. You’ll have to read the book to find out if he does; if you’ve only watched the movie, it won’t be what you’re expecting.”

Casual and practical. Plus, they come with tech-friendly thumb and index finger tips so you can operate your smart-phone on the go. Currently close to 40% off, which feels about right.

Stripes. No idea why they can make someone look 10% more handsome, but they sure can. Maybe it’s because they’re timeless and stylish without smashing someone over the head with something trendy or loud? They’re subtle. Classy. The bar is so low right now that if you throw this on instead of a hoodie, you’ll catch some eyes at your local coffee shop. Also, BR’s Italian Merino is always some of the best-bang-for-the-buck wool on the market every year.

Never in a million years did I think I’d get into F1. I stumbled across the Monaco Grand Prix during an early Sunday morning back in May, and I’ve been hooked ever since. And in great part, this new found interest is due to these three guys, the hosts of the Shift + F1 podcast. Drew Scanlon, Danny O’Dwyer, and Rob Zacny do a stunning job keeping their podcast’s feet firmly on the ground, all while covering a sport that has its collective heads in the clouds (and sometimes up their arse). F1 isn’t checkers, it’s not chess, and it’s not 3D chess. It’s building the damn train tracks as you’re speeding along on top of them at 200mph, while doing origami, juggling cats (three different sizes, natch), and then it can all go to hell if it rains a few drops. And when the race is done, you get to put on a really cool wristwatch! It’s fascinating as hell, and the Shift + F1 guys do an incomparable job explaining what needs to be explained, tabling what doesn’t, recapping races, previewing others, and describing… compote. I’ve never become a patreon so fast. “Pay him. Pay that man(s) his money.”

100% cashmere. Simple stripe on the cuff. Ships and returns for free, so if it shows up and you’re like “… nah”, you can send it rocketing back.

Also shown at the very top of the post. Not bad for fifty-four bucks and ships fast with Amazon Prime. Easy to put together, especially considering it’s inexpensive flat pack furniture. Two mesh shelves. Taller than most end tables, but not disruptively so. They say 29.5″ tall, but it’s really closer to 30″ tall with the feet. The extra storage is really pretty nice to have. Chair is the temporarily out of stock (and admittedly oft-mentioned on Dappered) Amazon brand Stone & Beam leather chesterfield.

For those who are super serious about hydration… or, bringing a crap-ton of pre-mixed cocktails to a party. 64 oz. Double-wall, vacuum insulated. Stays hot for 12 hours, cold for 24. Schnapps spiked hot chocolate anyone?

