The Weekend Reset: Pasta, Sci Fi, and Creativity

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas. LISTEN: The King of Crenshaw <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Nipsey Hussle was an inspiration, a musician whose charitable work and community organizing were just as impressive as his talents on the mic — things that made his murder in 2019 even more of a tragedy. This fantastic 30 for 30 miniseries traces Nipsey’s roots and digs deep into the impact he had on both the NBA and the Crenshaw community. A fantastic and deeply inspiring listen. Thanks to Joe for the suggestion! MAKE: Pasta Primavera <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Though fall is just around the corner, we’ve got still got over a week left of summer. And that means it’s the last opportunity this year to enjoy summer produce. Farmer’s Markets and local grocery stores should still have produce aisles filled with all of the yummy seasonal summer veggies, including heirloom tomatoes and summer squash and zucchini, and pasta primavera is a wonderful way to enjoy all of these summer vegetables at once. Kenji Lopez-Alt’s recipe above is fantastic; I also love The Kitchn’s one pot pasta primavera for its simplicity, REWATCH: The Matrix <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The trailer for The Matrix Resurrections dropped this week — the first Matrix movie in almost 18 years — and I. AM. EXCITED. After watching the trailer about a billion times, I then dug up my 20-year-old DVD of The Matrix for a rewatch — and boy, does this movie hold up. Say whatever you will about the sequels, the original Matrix is one of the most brilliant science fiction films ever made, an incredible fusion of narrative, character, philosophy, and cutting-edge filmmaking technology that feels just as bold and original as it did over twenty years ago. Streams on HBO Max.

There is no book I’ve read more times, no book I’ve more consistently returned to, than The War of Art. Ostensibly a book to help writers navigate writer’s block, Steven Pressfield’s slim volume, readable cover-to-cover in under two hours, is so much more than that. Written in sparse, simple, poetic language, with some “chapters” only a paragraph long, this is the best work I’ve ever read on how to cultivate your own creativity, a book that gently holds your hand, walks you over to your desk, sits you down, and whispers in your ear: “Do the work.” And its not just for creatives, either; if there’s something you’re dreaming of doing in your life and you need a kick in the pants to get you there, read this. It will change you.

Octopath Traveler is a throwback, a gorgeously rendered 2D game that’s an homage to Super Nintendo-era Japanese RPGs but features modernized gameplay systems. Instead of a single protagonist, this game has eight, all of whom you can recruit in one single playthrough — and each one has his or her own unique story. If you, like me, cut your teeth on 1990s Final Fantasies and Earthbound and Chrono Trigger, you’ll love this. Out now on Switch and PC.