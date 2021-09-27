The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style September 2021

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

It’s increasingly looking like the movie theater of the 21-22 winter season will once again be our personal living rooms or entertainment areas. And if that is the case, perhaps you want to give yours a little upgrade. This farmhouse influenced stand is very masculine, if that’s the way your décor leans. It also comes in a grey wash, or white, if true farmhouse is more your style. Yes, it’s comparatively inexpensive. Yes, it’s shipped and sold by “dropship” something or other on Amazon. But the reviews seem to be legit, and the photos previous buyers have included seem promising.

We’re approaching prime mood-lighting season. These sconces are good for two reasons: 1) they’re candle sconces, so no electrical involved, and 2) they have a cool art deco vibe. These will look great on the wall when in use and not in use.

Use it as an extra layer in the winter, and a single, lighter layer in the summer. If burnt orange isn’t your color, Linen Hygge offers 4 other colors. Word of warning, this shop is located in Lithuania, but all the US based reviews on Etsy rave about the service and quality. The nice thing about Etsy is you can easily contact the seller if you have any questions before making a purchase.

Craft sake brewing has been growing in the US. This is not sake to just down in bombs between stuffing your face with sushi. This is sake to be savored and appreciated. And if you’re into the craft sake movement, a glassware set like this might fit nicely into your current bar setup. This would also make a great holiday gift for someone interested in expanding their sake knowledge.

Time for a few new end tables? Whether sofa-side or bedside, these offer an industrial look, yet are utilitarian. Plus you get 2, and you can even place them side by side to create a coffee table. Price on these starts at $156 for the wood color shown above, then increases from there for different finishes.

No fuss, no nonsense cooking for a weeknight. Great for those who want to learn to cook some good, basic recipes, but maybe find you run out of patience in the kitchen. Also great for those readers who happen to have kiddos and share kitchen duties… this might save your sanity on the off-weeknight. Written by former Saveur editors, this is all about tasty food that is fast, nutritious, and family friendly.

Admittedly can’t label this as “affordable” for what it is, but it’s a fun novelty for the incoming cool weather. This self contained log (the set comes with two logs) will give you two hours of steady burn. Not gonna be some roaring fire. This is strictly for marshmallow and weenie roasting, and it’s a quick and easy way to get the fun times rolling. Would make for a good conversation piece for a fall outdoor gathering.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.