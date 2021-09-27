Steal Alert: Some of Spier & Mackay’s Outerwear is now live (no pre-order)

It’s not on sale. It’s pretty darn early in the season to be rushing to buy a wool coat. Yet here we are.

That’s 2021, guys. Be prepared for months of “sold out” across all manners of the economy. I listen to an economics podcast that seriously started suggested holiday shopping… now. Due to shortages of all kind. In-store fights over Tickle-me-Elmo before Halloween? 2021. Welcome aboard. We are a strange species.

Small style example. Spier just moved some of their coats from “pre-order” or waitlist, to flat out live and ready to ship this AM. (Or, I think this AM?). And as of right now, there are two size 40 navy peacoats in that Italian Zanieri fabric left in stock.

I was lucky enough to pick one of those peacoats up last year (see below). It’s the business. And yes, it looks like they’ll have more navy peacoats coming in a different fabric. And it’s just a freaking coat. No need to panic. If there was ever a year to reassess how we spend our time and money, this is it. But here we are. And Spier does what they do… and they’re excellent at it. Cheap? No. But could you imagine how much these would go for if a big name designer (say, a Mr. T. Ford) made the same or something super similar?

That’s all.

Carry on.

Here’s to coat weather.

Here’s how a size 40 in that Zanieri Peacoat looks on 5’10″/190.