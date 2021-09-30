Old Navy 30% – 40% off, Nordy Grooming Goods Price Matching, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Expires today, 9/30. And it’s a bit random in there right now. Not a lot of fresh stock has been added. But some basics are marked way down if you’re a major J. Crew fan. Just know it’s final sale. No returns. Code SALETIME expires today, 9/30/21.

Not sure who(s) or what(s) they’re price matching, but Uncle Nordy has a boatload of grooming goods on sale at present. Just in time for cold weather to start wreaking havoc on our skin (may you not crack a thumb and bleed all over a favorite white shirt this fall… been there). And as always, everything ships and returns for free. As long as you, y’know, don’t use the goop. Nordy won’t be taking back used goop.

After months of Nordstrom’s price matching section being more or less dark, all of a sudden this thing is roaring. I think this is price matching Macy’s? I’d love to do the dirty work and confirm, but browsing the Macy’s website is like trying to find a paperclip in the cosmic morass which immediately followed the big bang. C’MON CLIPPY. IT “LOOKS LIKE I’M TRYING TO WRITE A LETTER.” SHOW YOUR BUG-EYED SELF. Oh there he is. Behind God.

I’m starting to believe that Target is always running a furniture sale… they just simply move pieces in and out of the discount section. I know. I’m shocked. Shocked. Anyway, some pretty great looking pieces getting somewhat sizeable price cuts this time. Might have another long fall and winter ahead (never too late to get a COVID vaccine, and get on board the flu shot band wagon TOOT TOOT!), so preparing your space to be as comfortable (and stylish) as possible looks like as good a bet as any.

Pretty solid, especially if you’re a cardmember. Who knows if Old Navy is gonna go half off for Black Friday this year, but that’s a long ways out and that would be the max you’d have to think. And with this year? Being what it is in retail? Don’t be surprised if they don’t hit that number. Exclusions apply of course. Any “Everyday magic” or “hi I’m new” stuff should be out.

The Pick: Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie – $118

No sale, because that almost never happens with these USA Made Sweatshirts from Flint and Tinder… but the addition of three new colors is certainly worth a mention. Forest. Oatmeal. Rust. It’s the top three shown above, with the classics on the second row. And they do make quarter zips and crews and pullover hoodies. But not all of the new colors are available depending what model you’re after. Backed by their 10 year guarantee.

Also worth a mention: