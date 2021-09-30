Old Navy 30% – 40% off, Nordy Grooming Goods Price Matching, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: Extra 60% off Final Sale Items One Day Sale w/ SALETIME
- 770 Straight-fit pant in Broken-in chino – $19.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- 484 Slim-fit five-pocket tech pant – $23.99 FINAL ($89.50)
- Infield fleece sweatpant – $19.99 FINAL ($69.50)
- Lightweight chamois workshirt – $32.39 FINAL ($89.50)
- Slim Baird McNutt Irish linen shirt – $15.99 FINAL ($89.50)
- Garment-dyed Harbor shirt in stripe – $23.99 FINAL ($79.50) these are their button-ups made from t-shirt fabric
Expires today, 9/30. And it’s a bit random in there right now. Not a lot of fresh stock has been added. But some basics are marked way down if you’re a major J. Crew fan. Just know it’s final sale. No returns. Code SALETIME expires today, 9/30/21.
Nordstrom: LOTS of grooming goods on sale/price-matched
- Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment – $23.80–$35.70 ($28 – $42) depending on size
- Jack Black Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser for Hair & Body – $19.55–$50 ($23–$50)
- Lab Series for Men All-in-One Face Treatment Cream – $28.05 ($33)
- Kiehl’s Amino Acid Conditioner – $8.50–$50.15 ($10–$59)
- Jack Black Shave Essentials Set – $25.50 ($30)
Not sure who(s) or what(s) they’re price matching, but Uncle Nordy has a boatload of grooming goods on sale at present. Just in time for cold weather to start wreaking havoc on our skin (may you not crack a thumb and bleed all over a favorite white shirt this fall… been there). And as always, everything ships and returns for free. As long as you, y’know, don’t use the goop. Nordy won’t be taking back used goop.
Nordstrom Part II: Watches & Accessories Price Matching
- Timex M79 Automatic 40mm – $209.25 ($279)
- Timex Waterbury Leather Strap Watch, 39mm – $194.25 ($259)
- Mido Ocean Star Automatic Rubber Strap Watch, 42.5mm – $742.50 ($990)
- Fossil Defender Leather Duffle Bag – $278.60 ($398)
- Marlin Automatic Leather Strap Watch, 40mm – $194.25 ($259)
- adidas Swift Run Sneaker in White/Gum – $50 ($85)
After months of Nordstrom’s price matching section being more or less dark, all of a sudden this thing is roaring. I think this is price matching Macy’s? I’d love to do the dirty work and confirm, but browsing the Macy’s website is like trying to find a paperclip in the cosmic morass which immediately followed the big bang. C’MON CLIPPY. IT “LOOKS LIKE I’M TRYING TO WRITE A LETTER.” SHOW YOUR BUG-EYED SELF. Oh there he is. Behind God.
Target: Up to 30% off Select Furniture Sale
- Johannes Armchair – $231.69 ($330.99)
- Darlah Firwood Table – $27.99 ($34.99)
- Glasgow Narrow Console Table – $56 ($80)
- Round Wood End Table with Adjustable Height – $112 ($160)
I’m starting to believe that Target is always running a furniture sale… they just simply move pieces in and out of the discount section. I know. I’m shocked. Shocked. Anyway, some pretty great looking pieces getting somewhat sizeable price cuts this time. Might have another long fall and winter ahead (never too late to get a COVID vaccine, and get on board the flu shot band wagon TOOT TOOT!), so preparing your space to be as comfortable (and stylish) as possible looks like as good a bet as any.
Old Navy: 30% off (or 40% off for cardmembers w/ ENJOY)
- Slim Taper Built-In Flex Anytime Chino Pull-On Pants – $24.49 ($34.99) e-waist but w/ chino fabric. much cheaper alternative to Bonobos?
- Dynamic Fleece Tapered Sweatpants for Men – $31.49 ($44.99)
- Breathe ON T-Shirt for Men – $15 ($19.99)
- Canvas Flannel-Lined Workwear Jacket – $55.99 ($79.99)
- Water-Resistant Puffer Shacket – $41.99 ($59.99)
Pretty solid, especially if you’re a cardmember. Who knows if Old Navy is gonna go half off for Black Friday this year, but that’s a long ways out and that would be the max you’d have to think. And with this year? Being what it is in retail? Don’t be surprised if they don’t hit that number. Exclusions apply of course. Any “Everyday magic” or “hi I’m new” stuff should be out.
BONUS Flint and Tinder: New Colors for their 10-year Collection – $118
The Pick: Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie – $118
No sale, because that almost never happens with these USA Made Sweatshirts from Flint and Tinder… but the addition of three new colors is certainly worth a mention. Forest. Oatmeal. Rust. It’s the top three shown above, with the classics on the second row. And they do make quarter zips and crews and pullover hoodies. But not all of the new colors are available depending what model you’re after. Backed by their 10 year guarantee.
Also worth a mention:
- Nordstrom Rack: They’re running a Magnanni shoes event
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 20% off when signed up/signed in to J. Crew Rewards
- J. Crew: Up to 40% off select “fall essentials”
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Items
- Amazon: Their Goodthreads Fall Line has dropped