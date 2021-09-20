Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Spier Arrivals, J. Crew Sale Tiers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Target: 20% off Tops and Jeans when you log into Target Circle
- Goodfellow Shawl Collar Cardigan – $23.99 ($29.99)
- Goodfellow Long Sleeve Henleys – $11.99 ($14.99)
- Goodfellow 1/4 Snap High Neck Sweatshirt – $19.99 ($24.99)
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Jeans – $23.99 ($29.99)
You’ve gotta be logged in (or, create an account), and find and click the “save offer” button to have it apply, but once you jump through those hoops it’s 20% off tops and jeans. Which is pretty darn good for Target.
J. Crew: $25 off $100, $50 off $150, $100 off $250+ w/ FALLHAUL
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured blazer in English wool – $228 ($328) 31% off
- Hooded three-layer corduroy jacket – $188 ($288) 35% off
- Ludlow Slim-fit Legacy blazer in Italian wool flannel – $250 ($350) 29% off
- Kenton pacer boots in Chromexcel leather – $198 ($298) 34% off… starting to wonder if these are caught in “backorder hell” and might not get delivered for a very, very long time.
- Wallace & Barnes chore blazer in Italian wool-cotton – $178 ($278) 36% off… also shown at the very top of the post
- Kenton Chelsea boot in Chromexcel leather – $198 ($298) 34% off… same concern as the Pacer boots.
The key to tiered sales like this is to do the math to see how it stacks up to other sales. For example, $25 off $100 is 25% off. Okay. Not great. But fine. But the % off DROPS as you get closer to $150. Say your cart is at $140. Well, 25/140 = a 17.8% discount. Better off waiting, right? Yet $50 off $150 = 33% off, and $100 off $250 = a whopping 40% off. Which is really quite good. You just have to get as close as you can to those thresholds. And remember, it’s never a good deal, no matter the % off, if you don’t want or need the thing you’re looking at. Playing the game is fun and all, but, don’t go broke. Please. Lots of exclusions too. So know that.
Gustin: Made in the USA Waffle Hoodies – $49
- Waffle Hoodie in Charcoal – $49
- Waffle Hoodie in Olive Drab – $49
- Waffle Hoodie in Vintage Blue – $49
- Waffle Hoodie in Natural – $49
- Waffle Hoodie 4-Pack – $188 ($47 per)
Hey now. A made in the USA hoodie in a waffle texture? It’s Gustin, so you’ll have to wait a bit (these won’t ship until November) but if you’re looking for something a little different, and made Stateside, these could be a go-to for the cold weather to come.
BONUS Banana Republic: 46% off w/ BRFAMILY (ends today, 9/20)
- Slim Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $306.72 ($568)
- Authentic Supima T-Shirt in Stripe – $21.60 ($40)
- Corduroy Trucker Jacket in “Utility Blue” or Navy – $80.46 ($149)
- Supima Shawl-Collar Cardigan – $69.66 ($129)
Last call for this. Full picks here if you’d like them. And a reminder that GAP inc. cardmembers get 52% off when they use the code BRCARD20 at checkout.
BONUS II Spier and Mackay: LOTS of new arrivals starting to land
- Gray Donegal Wool Neapolitan Cut Sportcoat – $398
- Moon Mills Shetland Wool Sportcoat – $398
- Dark Brown Hopsack Wool Neapolitan Cut Sportcoat – $398
- Dress Oxfords – $55 (white, blue, medium blue, mauve)
- Olive Moleskin Field Jacket – $248
- Wool Field Jackets – $248 (navy, charcoal, black)
No discount, but worth a mention because Spier doesn’t run that many sales, and their new fall arrivals are starting to land. Lots of pre-ordering though. Just note the shipping date if you buy something.
Also worth a mention…
- Rhone: They’ve launched another sale, but it’s all final sale so no returns on any of that stuff.
- Target: They’ve launched an FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified furniture collection.
- Allen Edmonds: $75 off reg. price shoes $250+ w/ FALL75