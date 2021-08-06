The Weekend Reset: Supervillans, Somen, and Songs

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

This. Movie. Looks. BONKERS. The Suicide Squad (which is neither a remake nor a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, but more of a reboot) is James Gunn’s latest comic book film, and his very first for DC, after helming two Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel. A supervillain team up movie with an R rating, this looks like the perfect vehicle for Gunn’s signature blend of humor, heart, and blood — and I can’t wait to see it. Out today in theaters and on HBO Max.