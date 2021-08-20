The Weekend Reset: Pirates, Killers, and a Killer Comedy

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Damn. Beloved outerwear and bag maker Filson — known for their extremely hardy goods, much of which are made in the USA at their factory in Seattle — recently went through laying off a large number of workers at its Seattle manufacturing plant. This appears to be part of a streamlining process in advance of a potential Filson Stock IPO, and at present, Filson has insisted they’re promising to continue manufacturing in Seattle; fingers crossed for all parties involved that that remains the case. Big thanks to Adam for passing this along.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HBO’s latest anthology series, The White Lotus, just completed its six episode run last weekend, and it’s an absolutely delectable summer binge. Set in an extravagant, exclusive, ultra-ultra-high-end Hawaii resort, The White Lotus mines the lives of the resorts guests — a collection of obnoxious, self-absorbed uberRich power players — to create comedic gold. Similar to Succession — but even more hilarious and deeply sardonic. Streams now on HBO Max.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Killers have always been great storytellers, but their latest album, Pressure Machine, takes their narrative songwriting to the next level. This is a record steeped in the anxieties and faded dreams of small town America, an album full of emotionally wrought rock that wears its U2 and Springsteen influences on its sleeve and is all the better for it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you, like me, ever had a childhood fantasy of commanding a pirate ship, sailing the high seas, and looking for buried treasure — Sea of Thieves is the game for you. A perfectly-crafted multiplayer pirate sim, Sea of Thieves allows you and up to three other friends to take command of a ship and sail the high seas. There’s treasure to find, there’s accordions to play, there’s skeletons and monsters to fight, there’s even missions with Captain Jack Sparrow himself — but the most fun of all are the naval battles, when you can use cannons and harpoons and guns to take out other players’ ships. A great game to play with friends. Out on PC and Xbox.

Rebekah Peppler is a cocktail wunderkind, a maestro of combining flavors to create refreshing, unique, and distinctly French-influenced drinks. And while some of the recipes in her excellent book, Apéritif, are more involved, one of her most delicious summer drinks involves only two ingredients: one part Lillet Blanc, and two parts tonic water. If you’re looking for a refreshing summer deck sipper on a sweltery afternoon: you’ve found your new drink. Photo by Jouwen Wang on Unsplash.

About the author: Michael Robin is an LA-based television writer and tutoring company co-Founder. When he’s not working away on his latest pilot script, you can find him scuba diving, hosting Shabbat dinners, or goofing off with his goldendoodle, Biggie Lebowski.