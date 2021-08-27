The Weekend Reset: Painters, Dames, and Big Siblings

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas. WATCH: Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, & Greed Bob Ross was an icon. Watching him take globs of paint and turn them into gorgeous landscapes was remarkably soothing, and even now, over twenty-five years since his death, his show still draws gazillions of eyeballs on streaming platforms. But like everything good and wholesome from the 80s, there was a dark side to the Ross story: his legacy. Netflix’s new documentary tracks the rise of Bob Ross as a PBS star, supported by a couple, the Kowalskis, who championed his work; and then, most dramatically, highlights the bitter legal struggles between the Kowalskis and Bob Ross’ son, Steve, upon Bob’s passing. A Lear-like exploration of art and legacy, this looks absolutely fantastic. Streams now on Netflix. Thanks to Joe for the Suggestion!

READ: Meet the Grand Dames There’s a harmful stereotype that all gamers are basement-dwelling teen boys, but the truth is, videogames are for everyone. This delightful article profiles four grandmothers who are hardcore gamers, and who get together on YouTube for monthly livestreamed tea parties to discuss their favorite hobby (or, in their words, to “talk shit about games.”) Merrie’s a Borderlands aficionado, Jessa’s into roleplaying and The Sims, Shirley’s spent hundreds of hours in Skyrim, and Britta’s the resident JRPG guru. An article that put a big dopey smile on my face. Photo by Oli Woodman on Unsplash. PLAY: Saint’s Row: The Third Speaking of gaming. Saint’s Row began its life as a garden-variety knock-off Grand Theft Auto, but by the third game in the series, had morphed into something madcap, absurdist, and brilliant: this is GTA through the looking glass, a wildly over-the-top game in which you can use mind-controlling octopi to take down your enemies, or commit Insurance Fraud (while naked) to make money. If you’re looking for realism, you won’t find it here; but if you want pure, nonsensical, absurdist fun: this is your game. The best news? It’s currently free on the Epic Games Store through 9/2.

As I’ve mentioned here before I’m a HUGE The National fan. So when Aaron Dessner of The National collaborated with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon for an album back in 2018 under the name Big Red Machine — I was all about it. How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last, Big Red Machine’s second collaborative album, looks to be an incredible evolution of their sound and is already garnering great reviews. Guest appearances include everyone from Fleet Foxes and Sharon Van Etten to Lisa Hannigan and Dessner’s latest regular collaborator, Taylor Swift. Out today on Spotify.

Season 2 of genius comedy The Other Two dropped this week, and if you missed it on its first go around, now’s a perfect time to catch up. The Other Two tells the story of the messy lives of two older siblings who’re living in the shadow of their 13-year-old younger brother, a Justin Bieber-like teen pop phenom who goes by the name ChaseDreams. Full of millennial ennui and laugh out loud, subversive comedy, this is an absolutely perfect binge watch. Streams now on HBO Max.