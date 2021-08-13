The Weekend Reset: Cold Soup, Coming of Age Stories, and Grillin’

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas. SEE: CODA <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Sundance smash CODA finally hits theaters this weekend, and I’m excited. CODA, which stands for Child of Deaf Adults, tells the story of a hearing teenager who grew up in a hearing-impaired community — and who realizes her dream is to go to music school to be a singer. This looks like one of the most original coming of age tales we’ve seen in a while; between this film and the equally impressive The Sound of Metal, filmmaking about the hearing-impaired community has reached new heights over the past two years. Streaming now on Apple+.

Between his villainous turn in The Suicide Squad and exec producing this new FX show, Taika Waititi is having a moment. Reservation Dogs is a genre-blending comedy created by, starring, and about Native American characters. It tells the story of a band of scrappy Indigenous teenagers living in Oklahoma who’re willing to do whatever it takes to scrounge up the money to get to California. Streaming now on Hulu.

Last week, we brought you some of the best British hip-hop by a wildly talented new rapper; this week, we return to a member of hip-hop royalty, whose latest album is some of the best music he’s put out in years. Nas’ King’s Disease II, a sequel to last year’s King’s Disease, features slick production, tight rhymes, and great grooves — if you’re a Nas fan, you’ll love this.