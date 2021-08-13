The Weekend Reset: Cold Soup, Coming of Age Stories, and Grillin’

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.
SEE: CODA
Sundance smash CODA finally hits theaters this weekend, and I’m excited. CODA, which stands for Child of Deaf Adults, tells the story of a hearing teenager who grew up in a hearing-impaired community — and who realizes her dream is to go to music school to be a singer. This looks like one of the most original coming of age tales we’ve seen in a while; between this film and the equally impressive The Sound of Metal, filmmaking about the hearing-impaired community has reached new heights over the past two years. Streaming now on Apple+.
WATCH: Reservation Dogs
Between his villainous turn in The Suicide Squad and exec producing this new FX show, Taika Waititi is having a moment. Reservation Dogs is a genre-blending comedy created by, starring, and about Native American characters. It tells the story of a band of scrappy Indigenous teenagers living in Oklahoma who’re willing to do whatever it takes to scrounge up the money to get to California. Streaming now on Hulu.
LISTEN: Nas – King’s Disease II
Last week, we brought you some of the best British hip-hop by a wildly talented new rapper; this week, we return to a member of hip-hop royalty, whose latest album is some of the best music he’s put out in years. Nas’ King’s Disease II, a sequel to last year’s King’s Disease, features slick production, tight rhymes, and great grooves — if you’re a Nas fan, you’ll love this.
MAKE: Gazpacho
It’s blazing hot out there, and much as I love to cook, the last thing I want to do right now is turn on the stove or oven. Which is why cold, no-cook blender soups are the absolute perfect thing for August — and Gazpacho is the undisputed king of the no-cook soups. The key to a good gazpacho, in my view, is not only using good, super ripe tomatoes, but ALSO using good, flavorful bread. (Sourdough or a farm loaf works great here.) Good bread and good tomatoes, and you’ll have a chilled soup you’ll want to eat all summer long. Photo by Farhad Ibrahimzade on Unsplash.
HOST: A Low-Key BBQ
One of the pure joys of summer, for me, is being able to cook outside while hanging out with friends. Maybe this is a good weekend to put together a low-key, last-minute BBQ. Call up a few friends, grab some steaks, or bratwurst, or get some ground meat and buns to do burgers. Get some cold beer or lemonade. Put some good tunes on a bluetooth speaker, and enjoy an afternoon or evening of good food and good company. Photo by Vincent Keiman on Unsplash.
About the author: Michael Robin is an LA-based television writer and tutoring company co-Founder. When he’s not working away on his latest pilot script, you can find him scuba diving, hosting Shabbat dinners, or goofing off with his goldendoodle, Biggie Lebowski.