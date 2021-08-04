The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style August 2021

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

With our cold weather socialization options looking a little questionable at the moment due to another rise in Covid, creating your own personal space for some kick back time might not be a bad idea. This pub set works for a breakfast nook as well. The built in shelving is a nice touch, and can be used to display barware, books, or other things you collect.

Before we know it, hot beverage season will be in full swing. But most of us still drink a hot beverage or two in the morning no matter the time of year. Keep your beverage from cooling down too much with a mug warmer like this one.

Colors seem to become more vibrant in fall. The hues in nature get deeper and richer (red leaves and deep blue skies), and retails takes its cues from that. A deep indigo blue is an easy way to invite this richness into your home, and this rug from Target is a quick way to do that. It’s also plush and soft, providing that coziness we crave as the season changes.

A cookbook with recipes for both cold and hot soups, so you can utilize it year round. But since we’re barreling toward soup season, might as well be prepared. With 200 recipes divided by season, you might just become known as the soup guy by your family and friends. Just don’t become this soup guy.

As we head toward shorter days, planning your indoor plant game is a good idea, especially if you get the winter blues. And if you’re not the best at gauging when to water your plants, a pot like this will solve that problem for you. Not the cheapest, but neither is buying houseplant after houseplant because you’re not good at keeping them alive.

There are lots of cheap, functional fire pits out there. This particular firepit is far more decorative that the norm, and is close to 4 feet long. Comes with a spark screen, log poker, log grate, and protective storage cover. It may once again be safer to associate outdoors this winter, so an inviting outdoor space with a roaring fire might be a priority.

