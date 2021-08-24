Style Scenario: Late Summer BBQ (nothing over $100 edition)

About the author: DeJuan is a husband, father, and chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works from home in inside sales for a chemical process equipment supplier.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. A backyard barbecue is a great way to spend a summer evening with friends. They often entail good food, drink, games, and conversation while catching up with people you haven’t seen lately or making new friends. While the event is inherently casual, here is an outfit that will have you looking put together while still relaxed. I wore this outfit to a barbecue recently.

The Shirt: Cremieux Solid Short-Sleeve Henley – $24.32 ($69.50). Want to step up from a t-shirt but a polo or short-sleeve button-down shirt feels like you’re trying too hard? Consider a henley, which resembles either a t-shirt with buttons at the top or a collarless polo depending on how you look at it. Sizes are a getting limited on the cream henley suggested, but Lands’ End has all sizes in their version. And if you’re a J. Crew fan, there’s always their Garment-dyed Slub henley.

The Shorts: Roundtree & Yorke 9″ Inseam Flat-Front Washed Chino Shorts – $30. A pair of flat-front chino shorts in a menswear neutral color like navy blue goes well with so much, like their long pants counterparts.

The Belt: Banana Republic Braided Leather Belt – $59.50. A braided leather belt is a great casual option for the spring and summer. During the warmer months you can have some fun with unconventional colors like white.

The Shoes: Xankla Huarache Sandals Dominoes – $56.00. Huarache sandals are traditional Mexican sandals made by weaving leather straps by hand. A nice alternative to flip-flops and other footwear often seen during the summer. (I probably shouldn’t specifically call out Crocs or Birkenstocks here but that is what I had in mind.) These huaraches are made in Mexico.

The Watch: Timex Men’s Harborside Coast 43mm – $71.13. The Citizen watch I am wearing in the picture is no longer offered, but this Timex is a great dive-inspired alternative. Still features a blue dial and steel bracelet, if that’s the look you want to go for. On the large side at 43mm. If you want something less sporty/more modest in size, go for this Seiko (although that one will cost you $160).

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Clear Frame Polarized Weekenders Sunglasses – $35. To protect your eyes if your barbecue is on a sunny day. For those who want to try out the clear/”crystal” sunglasses frame trend, but don’t want to dive in fully with a super spendy pair of shades. Polarized lenses to cut glare, simple and subtle Huckberry tree logo. 50.8mm lens diameter.