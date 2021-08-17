Most Wanted Affordable Style – August 2021

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Big thanks to our man Brandon D. who said he once had a very similar pair by Tom Ford gifted to him… only for them to inevitably be lost. Because as he said, “That’s the rule with super expensive sunglasses. You WILL lose them.” These aren’t cheap by any stretch, but they’re a lot less expensive than a Tom Ford product. Polarized. Super 70s style. Might not be for everyone.

A classy leather gym bag complete with a separate shoe compartment. It’s spendy for a gym bag, but not super spendy for a leather gym bag? Description says it’s “top grain cowhide” so… not full grain. Might not be the thickest stuff. Could still look great and do the job though. Especially as a quick overnight/weekend away bag. Sold by Bespoke Post.

Shoes for now. From their “imported” line of casuals, but these have garnered a lot of really positive reviews. That, and with the extra 30% off sale items they’re running, they drop under seventy freaking bucks. A lot of us have had our dark denim on the shelf for the summer months, which means working in a deep, inky blue like this suede should be super easy with all the gray shorts and white or light blue tees. Available in four other colors if blue isn’t your thing.

Boots for later. Half off total with that extra 30% off sale items deal they’re running. Super soft, weatherproof leather in either a basic brown or the red-hued chili. Dainite rubber sole. These are significant boots. Not insulated snow boots by any stretch, but not wimpy things either. Great for smart casual, and they can also pull a little dressed up duty too.

It’s still hot enough out to be wearing Hibiscus

Yet my style moves stay crisp enough to tear your meniscus

Spending bread at Factory like it’s just after Christmas

‘Cuz sixteen bucks is straight up ridiculous

*fin*

Not super wheelhouse, but that’s sort of the point. Wear it with pale gray chinos and a white dress shirt while it’s still blazing out. Wear it with light wash jeans and a blue button down once it starts to kinda cool off. Wear it with dark wash jeans and an OCBD when it finally hits fall. I SAID MENISCUS.

