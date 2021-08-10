10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Half off BR Joggers, Merino Polos for Fall, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Because POPLIN button downs don’t get near the attention they deserve. While Oxford Cloth Button Downs get all the love, sometimes you want something lighter in weight. And a poplin is the answer. Three super versatile colors. A touch of elastane for comfort. Available in slim or classic fit. Often on sale. Stock your closet with these.

Hang tight for a code or promo. There’s always another one coming at BR, and with Labor Day coming up fast, you’ve gotta think something big is on the way. Hard to believe it’s almost dark wash denim season again. Really, really good. Size shown above is a 33×30 on 5’10″/190. So what’s the difference between these “luxe” traveler jeans and the traveler jeans they had been making forever? They do wear the same and look pretty similar, but the fabric has been changed from cotton/poly/stretch blend, to something different: 44% cotton, 42% Tencel, 13% polyester, 1% elastane. Still super stretchy, but these are even softer. Yet they still look like jeans. To me, they’re an improvement over the original.

Twenty. Five. Bucks.

Something to welcome in fall (when it gets here). Fragrance is leather & sandalwood, to give that “I have many leather bound books” vibe. Goes without saying, but never leave a candle burning unattended. Especially on top of flammables (like books). Knew someone in college whose girlfriend did just that. Burned half an apartment building down. Luckily no one was hurt, but it displaced a hell of a lot of students a couple weeks before finals.

No bulky kangaroo pocket! Why is that a good thing? Because having a bulky kangaroo pocket up front adds… bulk to your up front. Poly elastane fabric. No personal experience with these, but the reviews are encouraging. Final sale. No returns. Code WOW50 is good for an extra 50% off clearance items, but ends today 8/24.

Those are fun. A splash of color on the wrist for someone who keeps the rest of their outfit(s) pretty quiet. Final sale though. No returns on these things. Black/Turquoise can be found here, while gold/burgundy can be found here.

100% merino wool. Soft. Strong. Breathable. Not bulky or chunky. The good sized collar lays flat and looks terrific when buttoned all the way up. Reasonably priced, and delivers that retro look other more expensive brands have been pushing lately. Does just fine on its own, or, under a sportcoat/blazer. Also available in navy or chocolate brown. Size shown above is a large on 5’10″/195 lb.

Seems like a good/terrible time to revisit this. The closest thing to a theory of everything in regards to the human condition. I know this sounds absurd, but this book actually attempts to, and I believe succeeds, in explaining it all in regards to emotion, cognition, and everything else ricocheting around in our minds. Mark Manson’s writing makes rational arguments for why we humans act so irrationally, and then backs it up with an absurd amount of research. He also swears a lot. You might love it. You might hate it. You might experience both. That doesn’t make it wrong. In fact, it’s probably an argument for it being right.

A brand new arrival. Braided suede like this is a perfect way to dress up a bit without really dressing up. A little intention, but still laid back.

For #teamjogger. BR is running a quiet, half off Joggers sale through this Wednesday 8/25. Organic Traveler joggers are 98% cotton/2% elastane Italian fabric, just like their traveler 5-pocket pant. Six colors to pick from, although sizes are starting to get a bit short. Motion Techs are all tech-fabric, and those are the pair shown at the very top of the post.

