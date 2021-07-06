Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier’s Sneaky Good Sale, Polarized Sunglasses for $45, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Spier & Mackay: 20% off almost everything w/ SALE20
- Navy Wool Suit – $278.40 ($348)
- Rust Super 120’s Wool Sportcoat – $278.40 ($348)
- Italian Wool Navy Blazer – $278.40 ($348)
- Brogue Cap-Toe Balmorals in Dark Brown – $198.40 ($248)
- Double Monk Strap in Mocca Suede – $198.40 ($248)
- Chukka in Tobacco Suede – $198.40 ($248) review here albeit in a lighter shade
- White Poplin French Placket Dress Shirt – $46.40 ($58)
- Sky Blue Fine Twill French Placket Dress Shirt – $46.40 ($58)
- Hunter Green & Copper Stripe Silk/Cotton/Linen Necktie – $36 ($45)
- Burnt Orange & Navy Stripe Silk Linen Necktie – $36 ($45)
Sneaky good from Spier. Was a late addition to the long weekend sales hoedown. Been a good long while since Spier ran an (almost) site wide code. They are, frankly, the best price-to-value suit and sportcoat and trouser maker in the business. Shoes are really good too (review here of those brogue cap toe balmorals). Just know that only your FIRST suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase ships AND returns for free. After that, you’re on the hook for returns. There are a few exclusions, but the vast majority is getting the cut. Code SALE20 ends tomorrow, 7/7.
Bespoke Post: Sunski Sunglasses for $45 ($58)
Usually closer to $60, Bespoke Post has three models of Sunski polarized sunglasses available for one of their latest “boxes of awesome.” They’re a monthly subscription service. You sign up, every month they tell you what box they’re gonna send you for your $45 monthly fee, and then you have a few days to opt out or switch it up if it’s not your style. In the cacophony of monthly subscription box “services”… Bespoke Post really does rise above the din in terms of ease of use, ease of opt-out (a huge point of differentiation), and the stuff they offer. Bespoke Post is FUN. Others are a silly pain. And these Sunskis are a nice example as of what they (Bespoke Post) has going for them. They even throw in a skull & crossbones multi tool for free. YARRRRRR!
EXPRESS: Extra 60% off clearance (no code needed)
- Piped Performance Polo – $15.99 ($50)
- Dot Silk Pocket Square – $5.99 ($19.90)
End of season clearance events continue to roll along, and EXPRESS has entered the fray. Extra 60% off here. Big fan of those piped cotton/spandex polos. Part of this year’s Polopalooza. An annual winner from Express. And those dot pocket squares could look good with a warm weather wedding outfit.
BONUS Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale Styles (no code needed)
- Strand Cap-Toe Oxford in Cigar – $209.97 ($395)
- Howard Suede Derby Sneaker – $69.97 ($245) imported
- Park Avenue Weatherproof Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $209.97 ($445)
- Handsewn Costa Brava Suede Camp Moc – $104.97 ($275) imported
- Strandmok Suede Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $195.97 ($365)
- Alpha Suede Slip-On Sneaker – $104.97 ($255) imported
- Lake Forest Penny Loafer – $118.97 ($395)
Worth another mention because it’s that good. Maybe the steal of the long weekend sales? Most of those others sales have wrapped up, but this extra 30% off sale items at Allen Edmonds runs through tomorrow, Wednesday 7/7. Those Strands in Cigar for $210 is a mega steal alert price. Not 2nds quality here. Should ship and return for free.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off sale items, no code necessary.
- Nordstrom: The big Anniversary Sale is coming up in the not too distant future. Earliest preview access for super spending high end cardholders is today, July 6th. Then it’s various other tiers of cardholders after that. Sale finally goes live to the public on July 28th.