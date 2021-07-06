Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier’s Sneaky Good Sale, Polarized Sunglasses for $45, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Sneaky good from Spier. Was a late addition to the long weekend sales hoedown. Been a good long while since Spier ran an (almost) site wide code. They are, frankly, the best price-to-value suit and sportcoat and trouser maker in the business. Shoes are really good too (review here of those brogue cap toe balmorals). Just know that only your FIRST suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase ships AND returns for free. After that, you’re on the hook for returns. There are a few exclusions, but the vast majority is getting the cut. Code SALE20 ends tomorrow, 7/7.

Usually closer to $60, Bespoke Post has three models of Sunski polarized sunglasses available for one of their latest “boxes of awesome.” They’re a monthly subscription service. You sign up, every month they tell you what box they’re gonna send you for your $45 monthly fee, and then you have a few days to opt out or switch it up if it’s not your style. In the cacophony of monthly subscription box “services”… Bespoke Post really does rise above the din in terms of ease of use, ease of opt-out (a huge point of differentiation), and the stuff they offer. Bespoke Post is FUN. Others are a silly pain. And these Sunskis are a nice example as of what they (Bespoke Post) has going for them. They even throw in a skull & crossbones multi tool for free. YARRRRRR!

End of season clearance events continue to roll along, and EXPRESS has entered the fray. Extra 60% off here. Big fan of those piped cotton/spandex polos. Part of this year’s Polopalooza. An annual winner from Express. And those dot pocket squares could look good with a warm weather wedding outfit.

Worth another mention because it’s that good. Maybe the steal of the long weekend sales? Most of those others sales have wrapped up, but this extra 30% off sale items at Allen Edmonds runs through tomorrow, Wednesday 7/7. Those Strands in Cigar for $210 is a mega steal alert price. Not 2nds quality here. Should ship and return for free.

Also worth a mention…