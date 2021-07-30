The Weekend Reset: Knights, Princes, and Pesto

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

SEE: The Green Knight

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight has always been one of my absolute favorite Arthurian legends. It’s a remarkably resonant story for a tale that’s close to 700 years old, with themes of of lust, power, and honor that are deeply relevant today. David Lowery’s film adaptation has garnered some of the best reviews of any film in 2021, and based on the trailers, this film looks. Absolutely. Gorgeous. Could be the first fantasy film since The Return of the King to be a Best Picture contender. In theaters this Friday.