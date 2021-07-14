The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style July 2021

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

GAP has partnered with Walmart to carry GAP Home. Seems like a solid move with the mind-boggling increase in home-goods spending over the past 12 months. And if we have to do any hunkering down again this fall due to COVID variants, you bet your well-dressed booty people will once again be eyeing up their abode for a makeover. Seems like the product lineup from GAP Home is a very affordable way to do that. Really liking the diamond quilting mashup with a soft t-shirt like fabric here.

A little natural, a little industrial, for a relatively little bit of money (for a dining table). Not a huge table, so if you like big gatherings this might not be the optimal choice. But if dinner for 2 to 4 is more your vibe, this should do you just fine. Part of the 17 Stories lineup at Wayfair.

A clever way to display the vinyl you have playing on your turntable. This would make a great housewarming gift for someone you know that has a record collection. Sold via Etsy from the UK, and comes in 14 different colors.

There are a couple spots in my place that have particularly nice scenery outside the windows, and I’ve often thought I’d like to have a desk in front of them so I could look up every now and then and enjoy the view. Problem is they’re not optimal spaces to permanently place a desk. Something like this could solve that issue. This desk easily folds up to lay against the wall, or slide under a bed, and it weighs under 20 pounds. Part of the Jamesdar lineup at Home Depot.

Alright Adam, you and your shoe insanity listen up. We all know that regular shoe racks accommodate only so many shoes on each shelf. Well this cool design from Umbra doubles that space with it’s nifty sling storage. Plus the bottom shelf is higher off the floor, allowing for storage underneath as well. So Adam would only need like six of these. Ok, I don’t know that for sure, but I do know the man has an admirable shoe collection.

Cuz sometimes your cat needs to store his sandwich before he eats it.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.