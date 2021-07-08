Tech Shorts Sale, Nordy Anniversary Sale Preview, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

J. Crew is at it again, doing an “up to 30% off” select items sale, and then when you get to the section with those specific items, some of the stuff is actually MORE than 30% off. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Not all though. Some. Like the garment dyed polos and henleys. Those are 25% off.

An oddly quiet sale on these things. Tech shorts for guys who don’t want to go the super-cheap/flimsy route. Made from breathable, two-way stretch Japanese Toray tech twill. Soft hand-feel is comparable to midweight chino. Matte black hardware. Treated with breathable DWR water-resistant coating to keep spills and surprise storms at bay. Available in either 9″ or 7″ inseams. One of the more popular items in Huckberry’s catalog of great looking, extremely well performing gear. Ships free at $98, so, might be worth picking up a couple of colors (but only if you need shorts) to keep it risk free. Returns are free in case they don’t work out.

Serious old school vs new school vibes there. Just a heads up that the Killshots are only available in sizes 10 and up. 10, 10.5, 11, 11.5, etc… but not anything under 10 at post time.

Ice cream cone pocket square! Also, those single monks (which have gotten plenty of play in style scenarios) dropping to $150 are awfully tempting.

More sportswear. Remember when it used to be called sportswear and not “athleisure”? Been said before, but it bears repeating: big fan of their stuff that’s “fitted”. Not the compression stuff. Not the loose stuff. The fitted stuff.

Guessing 99% of us won’t be able to shop yet (I’m on the can’t shop yet list, that’s for sure). They start at the very uppermost tiers of their cardholders/mega spenders customer list, and then they filter down to the general public by July 28th. But you can get an idea as to what’s going to be up for the eye-popping annual Nordy Anniversary Sale come your time to get access. Preview is now live.

Also worth a mention: