Tech Shorts Sale, Nordy Anniversary Sale Preview, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew Up to 30% off Select “Summer Essentials” Sale
- Slim garment-dyed slub jersey polo shirt – $29.50 ($39.50) 25% off
- Garment-dyed slub cotton short-sleeve henley – $29.50 ($39.50) 25% off
- Weekender Montauk tote – $89.50 ($148) 39% off
- Suede and leather reversible belt – $59.50 ($79.50) 25% off
- Wallace & Barnes Slim-fit chore blazer in cotton-linen – $104.50 ($150) 30% off
J. Crew is at it again, doing an “up to 30% off” select items sale, and then when you get to the section with those specific items, some of the stuff is actually MORE than 30% off. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Not all though. Some. Like the garment dyed polos and henleys. Those are 25% off.
Huckberry: PROOF Nomad Tech Shorts Sale – $47.98 ($68)
An oddly quiet sale on these things. Tech shorts for guys who don’t want to go the super-cheap/flimsy route. Made from breathable, two-way stretch Japanese Toray tech twill. Soft hand-feel is comparable to midweight chino. Matte black hardware. Treated with breathable DWR water-resistant coating to keep spills and surprise storms at bay. Available in either 9″ or 7″ inseams. One of the more popular items in Huckberry’s catalog of great looking, extremely well performing gear. Ships free at $98, so, might be worth picking up a couple of colors (but only if you need shorts) to keep it risk free. Returns are free in case they don’t work out.
Nike: Killshots & more on sale
- Killshot 2 – $67.97 ($90)
- Nike DBreak-Type Cork – $90.97 ($100)
- Nike Space Hippie 04 – price rhymes with “baity-bait” ($130)
- Adapt Auto Max – $360.97 ($400) these are the crazy self lacing/back-to-the-future (sorta) style shoes
Serious old school vs new school vibes there. Just a heads up that the Killshots are only available in sizes 10 and up. 10, 10.5, 11, 11.5, etc… but not anything under 10 at post time.
Charles Tyrwhitt: End of Season Sale has launched
- Button-Down Collar Non-Iron Stretch Oxford Check Shirt – Blue & Sky – $34.75 ($120… oh come on, one twenty?)
- Cotton Tencel Mix Jacquard Hidden Button Down Collar Polo – $39.75 ($110… ditto)
- Goodyear Welted Monk Shoes – $149 ($249)
- Ice Cream Pocket Square – $12 ($25)
Ice cream cone pocket square! Also, those single monks (which have gotten plenty of play in style scenarios) dropping to $150 are awfully tempting.
Under Amour: Up to 50% off during their Semi-Annual Sale
- MK-1 Printed Short Sleeve – $26.97 ($35)
- UA Streaker 2.0 Shift Crew – $24.99 ($40)
- UA Velocity Jacquard Hoodie – $35.99 ($44.99)
- UA Twister Pants in Navy – $26.99 ($44.00)
- UA Stretch Train Jacquard Shorts – $23.99 ($31.99)
More sportswear. Remember when it used to be called sportswear and not “athleisure”? Been said before, but it bears repeating: big fan of their stuff that’s “fitted”. Not the compression stuff. Not the loose stuff. The fitted stuff.
BONUS Nordstrom: The Anniversary Sale PREVIEW is Live
- Rodd & Gunn Waverley Water Repellent Quilted Suede Bomber Jacket – $449.90 ($798)
- Nordstrom 3-Pack Trim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirts – $70.90 ($118.50)
- Bonobos Jetsetter Knit Blazer – $199.90 ($350)
- Nordstrom Diego Double Monk Strap or Dax Plain Toe Blucher – $69.90 ($99.90)
- adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe – $119.90 ($180)
- Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses – $99.90 ($161)
Guessing 99% of us won’t be able to shop yet (I’m on the can’t shop yet list, that’s for sure). They start at the very uppermost tiers of their cardholders/mega spenders customer list, and then they filter down to the general public by July 28th. But you can get an idea as to what’s going to be up for the eye-popping annual Nordy Anniversary Sale come your time to get access. Preview is now live.
Also worth a mention:
- EXPRESS: Extra 50% off their clearance section, no code needed
- Huckberry: They’ve launched a Made in the USA shop.
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale styles w/ ENDOFSEASON